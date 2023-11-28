Joty and Co receive due wages

The BCB women's wing chairman accepted responsibility for the delay.

Bangladesh national women's team cricketers under central contract finally received their due salaries on Tuesday after a gap of five months, informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board women's wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel.

"Look, there were some changes to the proposal that we gave to the board, which is why it was unexpectedly delayed. In fact, it was very late," Nadel told reporters in Sylhet today.

"We communicated with the board president and the CEO after we got to know the issue. It was later processed and, as far as I know, the salaries have already been transferred to the players' accounts."

After Nigar Sultana Joty and her troops won the third and final match earlier this month in Mirpur to achieve a 2-1 ODI series triumph against Pakistan, it was reported that the players had not received their wages for five months due to a "technical reason".

Nadel, though, did not hesitate to accept responsibility for the delay, adding that the board had met its obligation and had also given the players and coaching staff bonuses based on the Pakistan series success.