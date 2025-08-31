Indian batter hits 11 sixes in 12 balls in Kerala league

Salman Nizar, a 28-year-old first-class batter from India, has made headlines by smashing 11 sixes in the last 12 legal deliveries of the innings for his side Calicut Globstars in their Kerala Cricket League match against Adani Trivandrum Royals on Saturday.

The left-hander hit five sixes in the penultimate over of the 20-over innings against Basil Thampi, a pacer who has played for Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-hand batter took a single off the last ball to retain the strike for the final over and launched into an even bigger assault against Abhijeeth Praveen, who he hit for six sixes to take the total to 186-6.

The final over went for 40 runs in total, as Praveen had also bowled a wide and a no ball, from which Salman had run a two, in the disastrous over.

Salman, who had made 17 off the first 13 balls he had faced, finished on an unbeaten 86 off 26 balls. His side also won the game by 13 runs.