Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Sun Aug 31, 2025 03:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 03:14 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Indian batter hits 11 sixes in 12 balls in Kerala league

Sun Aug 31, 2025 03:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 03:14 PM
Star Sports Desk
Sun Aug 31, 2025 03:08 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 03:14 PM
Salman Nizar
Salman Nizar. Photo: Kerala Cricket League

Salman Nizar, a 28-year-old first-class batter from India, has made headlines by smashing 11 sixes in the last 12 legal deliveries of the innings for his side Calicut Globstars in their Kerala Cricket League match against Adani Trivandrum Royals on Saturday.

The left-hander hit five sixes in the penultimate over of the 20-over innings against Basil Thampi, a pacer who has played for Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The left-hand batter took a single off the last ball to retain the strike for the final over and launched into an even bigger assault against Abhijeeth Praveen, who he hit for six sixes to take the total to 186-6.

The final over went for 40 runs in total, as Praveen had also bowled a wide and a no ball, from which Salman had run a two, in the disastrous over.

Salman, who had made 17 off the first 13 balls he had faced, finished on an unbeaten 86 off 26 balls. His side also won the game by 13 runs.

Related topic:
cricketSalman Nizar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nahid Rana

What ails Nahid Rana?

5d ago
Taskin Ahmed

Taskin shines in clinical win

1d ago
Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu

Realistic Lipu plays it safe for Asia Cup squad

1w ago
Litton Das

Losing to Netherlands won’t be a setback, claims Litton

3d ago

Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in Harare ODI

12h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার ঘোষিত সময়েই নির্বাচন হবে: প্রেস সচিব

আপনারা জানেন, সেপ্টেম্বরের শেষ সপ্তাহে দুর্গাপূজা। দুর্গাপূজা ঘিরে দেশে যেন কোনো ধরনের ষড়যন্ত্র, কেউ যেন অস্থিতিশীল পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি করতে না পারে, সে বিষয়ে সকল রাজনৈতিক দলকে সজাগ থাকার এবং সকলের...

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঢাকার ওয়েস্টিন হোটেল থেকে মার্কিন নাগরিকের মরদেহ উদ্ধার 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে