Asia Cup match timings changed to counter UAE heat

The starting time of 18 out of 19 matches in the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE have been pushed back by 30 minutes, announced the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) in a press release on Saturday.

As per the updated timings, the matches will now begin at 6:30pm local time (8:30pm Bangladesh time) instead of the previously scheduled 6:00pm local time (8:00pm Bangladesh time).

The only match timing that has remained unchanged is the clash between hosts UAE and Oman on September 15, which will begin at 4:00pm local time (6:00pm Bangladesh time).

The timings were changed to mitigate the effects of excessive heat on the players, said ECB officials in a press conference.

According to the updated schedule, all of Bangladesh's matches will begin at 8:30pm. The Tigers, who are slotted in Group B, will first face Hong Kong on September 11, then Sri Lanka on the 13th and Afghanistan on the 16th. All of Bangladesh's matches will take place in Abu Dhabi.