India clinch Bangladesh series with seven-wicket win in third T20I

India women's cricket team won the third T20I by seven wickets against Bangladesh to clinch the five-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a decent start but could only manage 117 for eight in 20 overs. India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma set the tone for an easy chase, with the latter smashing her ninth T20I fifty, as the visitors got over the line with nine balls to spare.

Shafali and Smriti starred in a 91-run opening stand before the former was caught and bowled by Ritu Moni in the 13th over following a 38-ball 51.

With India almost on the doorstep of victory, Smriti threw her wicket away while trying to smash a Nahida Akter delivery only to get caught at square leg by Fahima Khatun, who held on to the catch after an initial fumble. Smriti departed after a 42-ball 47, laced with five fours and a maximum.

The visitors looked a bit jittery at the latter part of the chase with spinner Rabeya Khan trapping in front Dayalan Hemalatha (9 off 11) in the 16th over but India eventually pulled off the chase convincingly.

Earlier, Bangladesh opener Dilara Akter top-scored for the side with a 27-ball 37, starring in a 46-run opening stand with Murshida Khatun. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty scored 28 off 36 deliveries and Sobhana Mostary scored 15 off 20 balls as no other Bangladesh batter could manage a double-figure score.

Bangladesh lost the first two T20Is by 44 runs and 19 runs (DLS).