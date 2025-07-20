ICC keeps England as hosts for next three Test C’ship finals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named England as hosts for the ICC World Test Championship final for the next three editions after its annual conference in Singapore held on Sunday.

"The Board also confirmed the awarding of hosting rights for the ICC World Test Championship Finals for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 editions to the England and Wales Cricket Board, following a successful track record in hosting recent finals," ICC said in a media release.

England have hosted the finals for the first three cycles of the Test Championship. The final of the inaugural edition was held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton in 2021, where New Zealand beat India.

The final of the second cycle took place at the Oval in London in 2023, with India once again ending up on the losing side and Australia emerging as champions.

The finale of the third cycle took place at the Lord's in last June, with South Africa beating Australia.. In the conference, the ICC also received an update on progress relating to the support for displaced women cricketers of Afghan descent.