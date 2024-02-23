Hathurusingha meets new chief selector

Bangladesh national team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who arrived in the country on Thursday, attended a Bangladesh Premier League game for the first time this season on Friday before he gets busy with the upcoming international assignments against Sri Lanka, starting from March 4.

Hathurusingha had been away following the white-ball tour of New Zealand and the regulation visit yesterday saw him meet new chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, who is set to hold office from next month in his new role.

Hathurusingha's strained relationship with past chief selector Faruque Ahmed saw the latter resign back in 2017 during the Sri Lankan's first stint with Bangladesh as head coach. While Hathurusingha's relationship with the Minhajul Abedin-led selection panel was amicable, this time Lipu has come in with more influence than the past selection panel.

The head coach and Lipu watched the game between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. It was learned that the courtesy meeting did not see them discuss too much regarding the upcoming international series but the duo got enough chances to acquaint themselves.