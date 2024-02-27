Hathurusingha claims being misrepresented: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told The Daily Star on Monday that national team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha claimed to have been "misrepresented" in an interview published on ESPNcricinfo on Sunday.

"I had a brief conversation with Hathurusingha about it [the interview with ESPNcricinfo]. He claimed that his words were misrepresented. We will sit with him for more clarity on the issue," Nizamuddin told The Daily Star.

Hathurusingha's interview with the online cricket platform created a storm as the Sri Lankan slammed the ongoing Banladesh Premier League, the country's prized and only franchise-based T20 tournament. He criticised how the tournament had been carried out and asserted he had "lost interest" and often switches off the TV when the games are on.