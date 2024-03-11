A Fizzy conundrum 

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was focused on helping an out-of-form Mustafizur Rahman come back to life in training at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram yesterday ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday. The left-arm pacer had an abysmal T20I series against the Lankans as he conceded 42, 42, and 47 runs in the three matches respectively while bagging just two wickets at an economy rate of 10.91 which did little to justify his pedigree as a white-ball specialist. Photos: BCB