Fizz finishes with his best IPL figures in CSK debut 

Bangladesh pacer Mustafzur Rahman notched up his best IPL figures as he picked up four wickets for 29 runs in his debut match for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai on Friday.

The Fizz's previous best was three for 18 in 2022 when he played for the Delhi Capitals.

On Friday, Mustafizur picked up the first wicket of the 2024 edition of the tournament when he dismissed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis to break a rampant 41-run opening stand. Du Plessis put away eight fours for a 23-ball 35-run knock. In the same over, the fifth of the innings, the left-arm pacer nicked off Rajat Patidar for nought and came back in the 12th over to take the prized scalp of Virat Kohli (20 off 21). A couple of balls later, he sent back Cameron Green, who scored a 22-ball 18, to take his fourth scalp of the innings which helped reduce RCB to five down for 78 in 11.4 overs.

Despite Mustafizur's efforts, RCB bounced back with a 95-run stand between Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik which propelled their side to 173 for six. Rawat smashed three sixes and four boundaries for an unbeaten 25-ball 48, while Karthik remained not out on a 26-ball 38.

This is Mustafizur's seventh stint in the tournament. He made his IPL debut in 2016 when he won the title with Sunrisers Hyderabad. With 16 wickets in 17 matches, the left-arm pacer led his side to the title and was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Tournament. The 28-year-old played for Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and the Mumbai Indians since then.

Last season, which was his second for Delhi, Mustafizur was selected in two matches only. He picked up a solitary wicket and gave away 79 runs in seven overs at an economy rate of 11.29 in the two games.