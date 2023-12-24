Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:58 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 02:04 PM

Cricket

CSK plan to bet on Fizz at Chepauk

Star Sports Desk
Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:58 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 02:04 PM
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman. Photo: X formerly known asTwitter

Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Vishwanathan said that the franchise picked Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the next edition of the Indian Premier League with a plan to use him at their home ground.

Mustafizur was picked up by the MS Dhoni-led side in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai for his base price of INR 2 crore.

Although Mustafizur was overlooked initially in the auction, his name again came under the hammer in the accelerated auction process, where Chennai roped him in.

The CSK CEO revealed that buying the Bangladesh international wasn't a kneejerk reaction, but part of a thought-out game plan as they believe his cutters can be an effective option at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, their home ground, which is also known as the Chepauk.

"We thought Mustafizur Rahman would be a good bet at our Chepauk wicket, with the big side boundaries. These were our thoughts, but we were not sure whether we would be able to get them. Luckily, it was a good auction for us this time," Viswanathan told Sportstar.

Chennai will be Mustafizur's fifth team in the IPL. The left-arm pacer has earlier played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

