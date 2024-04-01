Cricket world in awe of ‘Vintage Dhoni’

MS Dhoni rolled back the clock with a blistering 16-ball 37 not out for the Chennai Super Kings in a losing effort against Delhi Capitals yesterday, an innings that has left the cricketing world awestruck of the 42-year-old, with many former players calling for him to be promoted in the batting line-up.

Dhoni, who didn't bat in CSK's first two matches, came out to bat at number six against Delhi in Vizag, when the match was slipping away from them.

Dhoni then put on a show, hitting four fours and three sixes in his unbeaten knock, still CSK fell 21 runs short of their 192-run target.

But the wicketkeeper-batter's tremendous hitting in his first outing in a competitive cricket match since last year's IPL final amazed former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee, who asked the franchise to promote the batter in future games.

"He [Dhoni] was on tonight, he was not rusty. I do want more from him in terms of batting. Get yourself up the order. He is outstanding, his brain is still nice and sharp, CSK please get MS Dhoni up the order," Lee said to Jio Cinema.

Lee's Australian teammate and a former CSK player Shane Watson also heaped praises on the former India captain, being impressed at his stroke-making and reflexes even at the age of 42.

"With MS Dhoni in this type of form - this is exactly what you want from him. His power and the skill he has got under pressure when the bowlers are really scrambling to execute, his ability to win a game out of nowhere we have seen so many times through his career. Some of his shots he played tonight, that's as good a shot I have ever seen him play. The one over cover is one of the harder shots to play, but he is still doing it," said the former Australia all-rounder.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth was so impressed by Dhoni's innings and his fitness, that he predicted that the CSK player could continue for two more years with the franchise if he wants to.

"At the age of 42, someone is hitting like this, he [Dhoni] is hitting them without any worry. Vintage Dhoni!... He made it look so easy. He is keeping well, he is batting well, he is running between the wickets well. Is he 42? I think, he will play the IPL for two more years, I think," Srikanth said.