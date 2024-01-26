‘A coach has to get the stick out at times’

Dav Whatmore was more like an angry young man during his stint as the Bangladesh coach from 2003 to 2007. This time, he is in charge of Fortune Barishal as technical director. During an interview with Abdullah Al Mehdi of The Daily Star, the Australian shared his views on coaching, the national team's success curve and importance of a strong selection panel.

The Daily Star (DS): Did you feel like staying longer during your stint with Bangladesh?

Dav Whatmore (DW): Well, I was naive. I was in two minds and had a real opportunity to be involved with the Indian national cricket team. You know, I was in for that. Well, that's a long time ago and it didn't work out. But, you know, subsequent positions were good for me too. Whilst it would have been nice to stay a bit longer, I also shaped my career pretty well.

DS: You were part of a World Cup-winning Sri Lankan (1996) team. What differences did you find between working in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh?

DW: I am very mindful that the players should get the bulk of the credit and they [Bangladesh cricketers] worked pretty hard from time to time in 2003 through to 2007 and got their reward. They were supported well. The cricket board also was very supportive. I had a good selection committee, had good support staff, the players and the cricket board.

DS: Back in your day as Bangladesh coach, how was the selection panel? Did they work with absolute freedom?

DW: We had Faruque [Ahmed], Athar [Ali] and [Golam Nowsher] Prince [in the selection panel]. They had good cricket knowledge. They had played the game and supported me as well. It wasn't hundred percent every time, particularly towards the end of my stint. They had certain views and I had also my views. But by and large, I was lucky to have that group of people.

Selection committees in any team, in any country, is very, very important. I was lucky enough to have a really good selection committee [with Sri Lanka] before the World Cup in '96. But I've also had experience of difficulties with selection.

DS: Do you feel that Bangladesh should have set a higher standard after the 2007 World Cup?

DW: It's hard to say. Other teams also improved. The conditions that they have played in also make a difference. So, yeah, I would think there's a lot of Bangladeshi supporters who probably hope the graph will go up, but it's not easy.

DS: Are you a little calmer as a person now compared to how it was back then?

DW: Oh, yeah. I am, but you know, I think a coach needs to be a number of people, a number of different types. It's very much like being a caring parent; you teach players, but there are times when the coach has to get the stick out. And the players have to allow the coach to do that, otherwise the coach is not doing his job. There is a time to give bamboo and at that time, it's the correct thing to do. Because if it's not, and it's done too often, then it loses its effect. Players will say, 'here we go again'. But really, if you are careful when you do it, it has a big effect. But you have to do that at the right time.