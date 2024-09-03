Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 08:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 11:28 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bangladesh make big strides on WTC table

Star Sports Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 08:42 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 11:28 PM
Bangladesh's position in World Test Championship table
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh have moved to fourth position on the World Test Championship (2023-25) table following their historic 2-0 series victory away in Pakistan on Monday. 

The Tigers started the two-match series in eighth position on the nine-team table and moved up two places following their 10-wicket win against Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi. The win in the second Test, which the Tigers won by six wickets, moved them two places further up, leapfrogging England and South Africa.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side are currently in fourth position with threw wins and three defeats from six matches, with a 45.83 percentage points.

India, Australia and New Zealand occupy the top three positions on the table.

Bangladesh cricket team
Read more

A look at Bangladesh’s Test journey after historic Pakistan success

Bangladesh will play two Tests against India later month before hosting South Africa for a two-match series in October-November.

The Tigers will wrap up the World Test Championship Cycle with two Test matches away at West Indies in November-December this year.

Read more

Liton hails ‘team effort’ in historic Test series win

The two finalists of the World Test Championship, which will be held at Lord's in London from June 11, 2025, will be declared on January 28 next year.

Australia are the reigning World Test champions after beating India at The Oval in 2023.
 

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs PakistanICC World Test ChampionshipBangladesh's ranking in WTC
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood deemed fit for WTC final, Ashes after injury scare

1y ago

‘If it had not rained, we would have tried to finish the game today’

1d ago

Bangladesh’s Rawalpindi Test win provides some much-needed room for reflection

5d ago
David Hemp coaching Bangladesh cricket team

'Managing swing key in Pakistan'

1m ago
SL-Aus

World Test Championship race hots up following Sri Lanka victory

2y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক আইজিপি শহীদুল হক ও আব্দুল্লাহ আল মামুন গ্রেপ্তার

এই দুই সাবেক পুলিশ প্রধান হত্যাসহ একাধিক মামলার আসামি।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামিট নিয়ে হঠাৎ সিদ্ধান্ত বদল বিটিআরসির

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification