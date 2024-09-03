Bangladesh make big strides on WTC table

Bangladesh have moved to fourth position on the World Test Championship (2023-25) table following their historic 2-0 series victory away in Pakistan on Monday.

The Tigers started the two-match series in eighth position on the nine-team table and moved up two places following their 10-wicket win against Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi. The win in the second Test, which the Tigers won by six wickets, moved them two places further up, leapfrogging England and South Africa.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side are currently in fourth position with threw wins and three defeats from six matches, with a 45.83 percentage points.

India, Australia and New Zealand occupy the top three positions on the table.

Bangladesh will play two Tests against India later month before hosting South Africa for a two-match series in October-November.

The Tigers will wrap up the World Test Championship Cycle with two Test matches away at West Indies in November-December this year.

The two finalists of the World Test Championship, which will be held at Lord's in London from June 11, 2025, will be declared on January 28 next year.

Australia are the reigning World Test champions after beating India at The Oval in 2023.

