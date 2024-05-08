Bangladesh duo on the rise in T20 rankings

A pair of experienced Bangladesh players have been rewarded for their good form against Zimbabwe by making giant strides on the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

Bangladesh have won the first three contests of their five-match home series against Zimbabwe and the victories have been built on the back of some solid displays with the ball.

The Tigers have four of the top six leading wicket-takers for the series and they will be buoyed by the form of seamer Taskin Ahmed and spinner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan just weeks out from the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Taskin has six wickets at a miserly average of just 8.83 from a trio of appearances against Zimbabwe and has shot up six places to 26th on the latest T20I bowler rankings to achieve a new career-high rating.

Mahedi also enjoys a six-spot rise up the same list, with the 29-year-old moving up to equal 22nd place following three wickets from two matches against the African side.

Right-arm quick Blessing Muzarabani has been in good touch for Zimbabwe and jumps five places to 69th on the list for T20I bowlers courtesy of his four scalps against Bangladesh thus far.

Young right-hander Towhid Hridoy is the leading run-scorer through the first three matches of the series in Bangladesh and the 23-year-old improves from outside the top 100 to equal 90th place on the T20I rankings for batters on the back of his 127 runs and two unbeaten knocks versus Zimbabwe.

Experienced batter Mahmudullah jumps two places to equal 81st on the same list, with India dynamo Suryakumar Yadav remaining way out in front of the T20I batter rankings.