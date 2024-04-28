Saifuddin's 18-month wait ends with Zim series

Afif, Tanvir, Emon also included in squad for first three matches

Mohammad Saifuddin returned to the national team squad for the first time in 18 months as Bangladesh Cricket Board today announced a 15-member squad for the first three matches of the Zimbabwe T20 series, starting on May 3.

The pace-bowling all-rounder last played for Bangladesh in Christchurch in a tri-nation T20 match against Pakistan in October, 2022.

Saifuddin had performed decently with the ball in recent times, taking 13 wickets in 10 innings in the Dhaka Premier League following 15 wickets in nine matches in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Opening batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim is the only uncapped player in the squad while another opening batter, Parvez Hossain Emon, made a return to the squad following his excellent form in the DPL. Emon has played three T20Is for Bangladesh, with two matches in the Asian Games in September last year his latest.

Among the others, left-handed batter Afif Hossain and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam returned to the side.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was omitted on his request while pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who will return from IPL on May 7, has been rested for the first three matches.

The first three matches will be held in Chattogram on May 3, 5 and 7. The last two matches of the series will be held in Mirpur on May 10 and 12.

SQUAD:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Litton Kumar Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Saifuddin