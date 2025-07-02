Cricket
Asalanka eyes top-three breakthrough in ODI showdown with Bangladesh

Sri Lanka are on a redemption trail in ODI cricket after a disastrous World Cup and will look to tighten the screws further when they host Bangladesh in a three-match series starting Wednesday.

After finishing ninth in the 2023 World Cup and missing out on a Champions Trophy berth, the islanders have staged a commendable turnaround, notching up series wins against heavyweights India and Australia.

That purple patch has propelled them to fourth in the ICC ODI rankings, but skipper Charith Asalanka insists they are not resting on their laurels.

"We are happy with our progress, but we're not reading too much into rankings just yet," Asalanka told reporters on the eve of the series opener at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

"Our goal is to break into the top three. There's still plenty of room for improvement, and this series is another step towards that."

The series comes amidst tweaks to playing conditions that captains are still coming to grips with — particularly the rule regarding the use of balls in the final stretch of an innings.

Previously, two new balls were used from either end throughout the 50 overs. Under the revised rule, the fielding side will continue to operate with two balls but must pick one to be used exclusively from the 35th over onwards.

"It's something new and we're all still figuring out how to navigate it," said Asalanka. "It changes the dynamic of the death overs — how we bowl, how batters finish. It's a learning curve for everyone."

Sri Lanka received a timely boost with all-rounder Milan Rathnayake declared fit after missing the second Test against Bangladesh due to a side strain. However, his inclusion will depend on the team's balance, with spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage also in contention.

