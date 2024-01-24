Cricket
AFP, Hyderabad
Wed Jan 24, 2024 05:16 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 05:21 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Anderson out as England pick four spinners for India opener

AFP, Hyderabad
Wed Jan 24, 2024 05:16 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 05:21 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

England have picked four spinners and one fast bowler with Tom Hartley set for his Test debut in the opening match against India starting Thursday.

The tourists opted for speedster Mark Wood ahead of veteran quick James Anderson at the start of the five-match series in Hyderabad.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach returned to the team after having not been part of the team's last Test against Australia at The Oval last summer.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Related topic:
India v England Test seriesJames Anderson
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Broad-Anderson

Stokes hails enduring quality of Anderson and Broad

Woakes grateful for Broad and Anderson input

England to host Zimbabwe for Test in 2025

Bumrah excited by 'Bazball' challenge ahead of crucial WTC series

9h ago

Anderson got 'no interest in retiring'

|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইউক্রেনের বন্দিসহ রুশ সামরিক বিমান বিধ্বস্ত, ৭৪ যাত্রীর সবাই নিহত

রাশিয়ার প্রতিরক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয় জানায়, বিমানটিতে ৬৫ জন যুদ্ধ অপরাধী, ছয়জন ক্রু সদস্য এবং তিনজন আরোহী ছিলেন।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উত্তরা-মতিঝিল মেট্রোরেলে যাত্রী কমেছে বাসে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification