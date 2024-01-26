Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Jan 26, 2024 10:47 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 11:53 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Aliss bamboozles Sylhet on BPL homecoming

Star Sports Report
Fri Jan 26, 2024 10:47 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 11:53 PM
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza
Sylhet Strikers captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza walks back after getting dismissed against Comilla Victorians in Sylhet today. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Comilla Victorians off-spinner Aliss Al Islam bamboozled Sylhet Strikers to claim a four-wicket haul that handed the hosts their third straight defeat in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Sent to bat, Comilla mustered a modest 130-8 with Imrul Kayes top-scoring with a 28-ball 30. Left-arm spinner Samit Patel took 3 wickets for 16 runs in his four overs.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Unlike Sylhet, who used four seam-bowling options and just one spinner in Samit, Comilla used four spinners in the match, who collectively took eight wickets to bowl out Sylhet for just 78 in 16.2 overs, the lowest team total so far in this year's BPL so far, to complete a 52-run victory.

Aliss claimed 4 for 17 while Zakir Hassan scored 41 off 34 balls, an effort that saved the hosts from further ignominy.

With the win, Comilla, the defending champions, have jumped to the second spot in the points-table with two wins and one loss.

Meanwhile, Sylhet, last year's runners-up, are languishing at the bottom with no points after three games.

Sylhet had earlier lost both their matches in the first Dhaka phase and have now begun their Sylhet phase with another defeat

Related topic:
cricketSylhet StrikersComilla VictoriansAliss Al IslamBPL
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sylhet get some Fizz before Mash masterclass

4d ago

Speedster Johnson steers Brisbane Heat to BBL trophy

2d ago
Tamim Iqbal

Tamim explodes Dynamites

Sylhet Strikers Bowler hunt

Sylhet Strikers select 13 bowlers from two-day hunt

3w ago
Mohammad Ashraful, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Playing unfit Mashrafe is ‘belittling the tournament’, says Ashraful

3d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

নাটোরে দেশীয় অস্ত্র হাতে যুবলীগের মিছিল

নাটোরের সিংড়ায় যুবলীগের নেতাকর্মীরা প্রকাশ্যে অস্ত্র হাতে মিছিল করেছেন। শুক্রবার দুপুরে সিংড়া বাসস্ট্যান্ড এলাকায় পৌর যুবলীগের সভাপতি লাবু হাসান জনির নেতৃত্বে মিছিলটি বের হয়। ঘটনার কিছুক্ষণ পর...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েলকে গাজায় গণহত্যা ঠেকানোর নির্দেশ আইসিজের

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification