Aliss bamboozles Sylhet on BPL homecoming

Sylhet Strikers captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza walks back after getting dismissed against Comilla Victorians in Sylhet today. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Comilla Victorians off-spinner Aliss Al Islam bamboozled Sylhet Strikers to claim a four-wicket haul that handed the hosts their third straight defeat in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Sent to bat, Comilla mustered a modest 130-8 with Imrul Kayes top-scoring with a 28-ball 30. Left-arm spinner Samit Patel took 3 wickets for 16 runs in his four overs.

Unlike Sylhet, who used four seam-bowling options and just one spinner in Samit, Comilla used four spinners in the match, who collectively took eight wickets to bowl out Sylhet for just 78 in 16.2 overs, the lowest team total so far in this year's BPL so far, to complete a 52-run victory.

Aliss claimed 4 for 17 while Zakir Hassan scored 41 off 34 balls, an effort that saved the hosts from further ignominy.

With the win, Comilla, the defending champions, have jumped to the second spot in the points-table with two wins and one loss.

Meanwhile, Sylhet, last year's runners-up, are languishing at the bottom with no points after three games.

Sylhet had earlier lost both their matches in the first Dhaka phase and have now begun their Sylhet phase with another defeat