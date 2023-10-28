Jamaat leaders, activists gather at Arambagh intersection; police put up barricade

Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami have been gathering in the capital's Arambagh area since this morning despite not getting permission from police to hold a rally in the capital. Photo: Helemul Alam Biplob/Star

Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami have been gathering in the capital's Arambagh area since this morning despite not getting permission from police to hold a rally in the capital.

Police did not allow Jamaat men to cross the Arambagh intersection. They barricaded the Arambagh intersection earlier, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Police have put up another barricade on the way from Shapla Chattar in Motijheel to Notre Dame College.

Jamaat-e-Islami has planned to hold a rally at Arambagh-Notre Dame College area in the capital today to press for various demands, including the establishment of a caretaker government.

According to the announcement, the party's leaders and activists started gathering while chanting slogans in Arambagh intersection from 9:00am.

Traffic movement on the Arambagh-Notre Dame College area has been closed, said the Prothom Alo report, adding that general public is also not allowed to travel on this route.