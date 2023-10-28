October 28 rallies
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:48 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 02:46 PM

Most Viewed

October 28 rallies

AL’s 'peace rally' begins at Baitul Mukarram south gate

Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:48 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 02:46 PM
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

The "peace and development rally" of Awami League started around 1:30pm at the southern gate of the Baitul Mukarram mosque in the capital.

AL supporters were gathering with sticks and rods near the south gate. They were also carrying banners tied to bamboo ticks.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

One of the conditions under which Dhaka Metropolitan Police had granted permission to the Awami League for the rally was that "no sticks, rods, or any similar objects should be used in the gathering or on the banners".

Obaidul Quader, the party's general secretary, will be present as the chief guest at the gathering, while Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the president of Dhaka south Awami League, will preside over the event.

Leaders and activists from AL's Dhaka north and south units have been gathering at the venue since 11:00am.

Asim Kumar Ukil, the cultural secretary of the Awami League, and singer Lipi Sarkar held a cultural programme with a musical performance in the morning.

Prominent members of AL Central Committee and leaders of Dhaka South Awami League, including Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain, and Deputy Minister for Water Resources Enamul Haque Shamim were present at the programme.

.

Related topic:
AL rally at Baitul Mukarrampolitical rallies in DhakaBNP's October 28 rally
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nayapaltan, surrounding areas turn into battlefield as AL men join police to tackle BNP

16h ago
BNP men gathering at Nayapaltan to join rally

BNP men gathering at Nayapaltan to join rally

20h ago

Police ask AL, BNP for alternative Oct 28 rally venues

2d ago

Action if Jamaat tries to hold rally today: CTTC chief

17h ago

Aminbazar hospital becomes makeshift detention centre before Dhaka rallies

19h ago
|২৮ অক্টোবর জনসমাবেশ

ক্ষমতা হারানোর ভয়ে সরকার মাস্টারপ্ল্যান করে হামলা করিয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

একজন নিহত, সহস্রাধিক আহত ও তিন শতাধিক গ্রেপ্তার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হরতালের নামে সহিংসতা-ভাঙচুর করলে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে