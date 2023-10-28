AL’s 'peace rally' begins at Baitul Mukarram south gate

The "peace and development rally" of Awami League started around 1:30pm at the southern gate of the Baitul Mukarram mosque in the capital.

AL supporters were gathering with sticks and rods near the south gate. They were also carrying banners tied to bamboo ticks.

One of the conditions under which Dhaka Metropolitan Police had granted permission to the Awami League for the rally was that "no sticks, rods, or any similar objects should be used in the gathering or on the banners".

Obaidul Quader, the party's general secretary, will be present as the chief guest at the gathering, while Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the president of Dhaka south Awami League, will preside over the event.

Leaders and activists from AL's Dhaka north and south units have been gathering at the venue since 11:00am.

Asim Kumar Ukil, the cultural secretary of the Awami League, and singer Lipi Sarkar held a cultural programme with a musical performance in the morning.

Prominent members of AL Central Committee and leaders of Dhaka South Awami League, including Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain, and Deputy Minister for Water Resources Enamul Haque Shamim were present at the programme.

