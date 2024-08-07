Set aside thoughts of revenge, unite to rebuild country: Khaleda

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visits party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and brings her flowers at the Evercare Hospital on Tuesday around midnight. Photo: Courtesy

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has thanked the protesting students and people for toppling the Awami League government, and urged them to set aside their thirst for revenge.

She also urged everyone to be patient, the party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told The Daily Star over phone this morning.

He met Khaleda at the capital's Evercare Hospital around 12:00pm yesterday.

"I saw her after a long time. She seemed sound in mind; however, she looked a little tired," said Fakhrul.

"The BNP chairperson has received her passport. The government was making it difficult for her to access it for days. We are preparing to take her abroad for better treatment. However, her doctors here have not yet permitted her to fly. Nevertheless, they are monitoring her condition, and arrangements will be made as soon as we get their clearance," he added.

Khaleda's treatment location is yet to be determined, mentioned Fakhrul.

Asked whether Khaleda observed the recent political reformation, Fakhrul said she observed and knows the whole matter.

"She has thanked the students and people of this country for toppling the autocratic Awami League regime. She also urged all to be patient and remain calm," mentioned Fakhrul, adding that the people have to keep their urge for revenge aside and unitedly concentrate on rebuilding this country.

As per Fakhrul, the BNP chair has assured of protecting temples and other places of worships countrywide.

"She said the party has decided that Chhatra and Jubo Dal will not be involved in any attacks on minorities. Instead, they will play an important role in securing them," shared Fakhrul.

She hoped for the situation to normalise soon -- the students returning to classes, the selection of a government of the people's choice, and the reemergence of the trend of fair politics, concluded Fakhrul.