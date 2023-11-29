Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: The highly anticipated sequel that no one anticipated

Being a successor to the legendary Scott Pilgrim vs. the World also means being subject to the loftiest expectations of long-time fans of the franchise. That said, from the signature deadpan humour to the zany lawlessness of the Scott Pilgrim world to the distinct musical identity of the series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off not only does every aspect of its source material justice but elevates it to new heights.

The miniseries follows Scott Pilgrim, an awkward, irresponsible 23-year-old garage-band bassist who sees the girl of his dreams in a literal dream one night. He is then flabbergasted upon discovering that she exists in the real world, later introduced as Ramona Flowers, a rainbow-haired, rollerblading delivery girl.

When asked out by Scott, she inexplicably reciprocates his feelings. But before they can call it official, Ramona informs him that he must first defeat each member of a vengeful league of her "Seven Evil Exes" in one-on-one combat.

In case that plot didn't give it away, Scott Pilgrim's world has never followed any logic, rhyme, or reason. It follows the Rule of Cool. Veganism gives you superpowers, the paparazzi are ninjas, and people turn into coins upon death. However, instead of playing the narrative straight like the movie or the comic books, where Scott just battles the exes one by one, the show switches it up.

Our titular character mysteriously disappears in the first episode. Afterwards, the story follows Ramona trying to unravel the puzzle in a whodunnit-style chase, which also sees her on a journey of self-discovery, confronting her exes to ascertain what exactly earned her their rage. Shifting the spotlight from Scott to Ramona was a stroke of genius that explored her previously enigmatic character in fascinating ways the movie never did.

The show format creates room to delve into seemingly minor characters and their relationships with each other as well as Ramona. The major themes of lingering trauma, personal growth, and confronting ghosts of your past are handled gently and gracefully, which is shocking considering the sheer absurdity that floods every scene and setting.

While copious amounts of new character development are welcome, the show struggles to juggle everything and keep itself interesting, especially towards the middle. Many original followers also didn't appreciate the admittedly deceptive marketing that indicated the story would centre around Pilgrim himself.

On that note, no franchise has demanded the medium of animation more than Scott Pilgrim. Studio Science SARU injects pure adrenaline into every video-game-style fight scene. Cameras zoom in and out of the most unlikely arenas of combat, as each blow and expression is exaggerated with flair. Every sequence is a high-tempo thrill ride of explosive colour and music, lighting up the senses from all directions.

The pristine animation, emulating the style of the comics, also enhances the more intimate, emotional moments. Radical changes in animation style control the tone across every story beat beautifully.

Accompanying every major event is a soundtrack personally curated to meet this show's needs. The 70's arcade-video-game aesthetic baked into the show is frequently complemented by electronic chiptune music that transports viewers back into the early 2000s. The series is an unfathomably nostalgic trip down memory lane for a wide range of demographics. Unconventionally, the show often speaks more through music and visuals than the story-telling itself.

Despite its flaws, the series carves out exciting, untrodden paths for its eccentric, long-cherished characters. Even if you've never experienced Scott Pilgrim before, you'll find in Takes Off an action-packed romp through a bizarre universe, with a charming emotional core.

Aranyo Rishi Chowdhury is a student at S. F. X. Greenherald.