ICT
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 10, 2023 05:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 05:47 PM

Most Viewed

ICT

139 campaigns get Digital Marketing Award 2023

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 10, 2023 05:00 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 05:47 PM
Digital Marketing Award-2023
Winners in a frame. Photo: BBF

Digital Marketing Award-2023 honoured 139 digital campaigns across 24 distinct categories in a grand award gala at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on Saturday (December 9).

This year 71 Bronze, 49 Silver and 19 Gold awards were presented. There were no Grand Prix recipients in this 7th edition of the Digital Marketing Award. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

An initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Digital Marketing Award 2023, was presented by Meghna Group of Industries, in association with The Daily Star. 

More than 600 digital marketing and business professionals attended the award gala. 

The widely sought-after Digital Marketing Award is the only accolade for digital communication and campaigns in Bangladesh. 

This year, more 1,037 nominations were submitted for the award. A two-level jury process -Shortlisting and Grand Jury- was then conducted to finisalise the ultimate winners. 

Initially, 10 jury panels consisting of 136 jurors shortlisted 453 campaigns. These campaigns were further scrutinised in 10 grand jury sessions consisting of 115 category experts. Finally, 139 campaigns were declared winners in four ranks for this year's Digital Marketing Award.  

In the welcome speech, Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Director & Creative Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum, said, "The pathway to excel in digital marketing has evolved to a new dynamic including data, AI, and innovation. This accolade serves not only as a recognition of our excellent efforts but also as a call to drive ourselves harder and more passionately to thrive."

Related topic:
Digital Marketing Award 2023Bangladesh Brand ForumMeghna Group of IndustriesThe Daily Star
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR AKM Mosharraf Hussain

Business person of the year: AKM Mosharraf Hussain

My Adventures with Superman: The Man of Steel with a slice-of-life flavour

1w ago
LC

No visible step from BB to ease importers’ woes

Pursuing engineering: Here’s what students wish they knew before starting

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: The highly anticipated sequel that no one anticipated

1w ago
|রাজনীতি

‘২০ ডিসেম্বর সিলেটে জনসভা দিয়ে আ. লীগের প্রচারণা শুরু করবেন শেখ হাসিনা’

‘মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘনের সব রেকর্ড ভঙ্গকারী বিএনপির মুখে মানবাধিকারের কথা মানায় না।’

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

‘মেয়েটা এখনো বাবার আশায় চাতক পাখির মতো চেয়ে থাকে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification