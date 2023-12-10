139 campaigns get Digital Marketing Award 2023

Digital Marketing Award-2023 honoured 139 digital campaigns across 24 distinct categories in a grand award gala at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on Saturday (December 9).

This year 71 Bronze, 49 Silver and 19 Gold awards were presented. There were no Grand Prix recipients in this 7th edition of the Digital Marketing Award.

An initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Digital Marketing Award 2023, was presented by Meghna Group of Industries, in association with The Daily Star.

More than 600 digital marketing and business professionals attended the award gala.

The widely sought-after Digital Marketing Award is the only accolade for digital communication and campaigns in Bangladesh.

This year, more 1,037 nominations were submitted for the award. A two-level jury process -Shortlisting and Grand Jury- was then conducted to finisalise the ultimate winners.

Initially, 10 jury panels consisting of 136 jurors shortlisted 453 campaigns. These campaigns were further scrutinised in 10 grand jury sessions consisting of 115 category experts. Finally, 139 campaigns were declared winners in four ranks for this year's Digital Marketing Award.

In the welcome speech, Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Director & Creative Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum, said, "The pathway to excel in digital marketing has evolved to a new dynamic including data, AI, and innovation. This accolade serves not only as a recognition of our excellent efforts but also as a call to drive ourselves harder and more passionately to thrive."