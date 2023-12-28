Weaving whimsy and wonder in film: A Wonka review

Blissfully unaware of any underlying themes at the time, I spent a ridiculous amount of my childhood perfecting the "Oompa Loompa" song in front of my mirror. Sick days were my "golden ticket" to staying in bed, drinking hot chocolate, and indulging in endless reruns of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. So, when I stepped in to watch Wonka, I was filled to the brim with nostalgia – my inner child could not be happier about getting glimpses into the history behind the making of Willy Wonka himself and how he came about all of his quirks.

Directed by Paul King, Wonka is a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The book has already spawned its fair share of movie adaptations, and King's Wonka builds on those films.

Despite scoffing at the underwhelming trailer and being on the fence about Timothée Chalamet being cast as Willy Wonka, I think much of the movie's feel-good appeal has to be attributed to the casting. Chalamet remains wide-eyed and earnest throughout the entire runtime without veering into naivete. His performance successfully captures some of the unpredictability behind the eyes of Gene Wilder's Wonka portrayal in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

If I had to sum up how the film feels in one word, coming as no shock to anyone, I'd say it felt whimsical. However, it is also gentle in its entirely wholesome world where every frame looks like a page from a beloved picture book. The cartoonish sets, enchanting musicals, and costumes create an environment that feels magical yet safe. The colour grading and cinematography allow for beautiful emotional transitions and storytelling. Given that it is a prequel, knowing that Willy Wonka will ultimately succeed in building his chocolate empire makes the viewing experience feel less like a thrill ride and more like a comforting stroll.

However, Wonka disappointed far too many people who went in expecting more. Besides the joys of reading, the value of hanging onto dreams, and the evil nature of corporate monopolies, the film felt forced when it tried to string together plot complications and themes that were unnecessary. The musical numbers might stress the importance of dreams, wonder, and friendship but fail to achieve much beyond reminding us how important those things are. Moreover, the film relies too heavily on a child actor to carry the entire storyline and despite its two-hour runtime, the film felt more show than tell.

While Wonka is not the perfect film we looked forward to, the ending is moving and reinforces the core message of the importance of relationships. At the end of the day, I would still argue Wonka is a warm watch as long as you're accompanied by friends and family – people who grew up enchanted by the thought of coming across a golden ticket one day. Despite its flaws, I don't think it's what's in the movie that makes it a worthwhile watch; it's the people you watch and share the same sentiments with.