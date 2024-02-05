The Daily Star partners with Labaid Group's LifePlus Bangladesh for health services to its staff

Press Releases
The Daily Star signed a strategic partnership agreement with LifePlus Bangladesh Ltd, a sister concern of Labaid Group, on February 4, 2024.  

As per the agreement, LifePlus Bangladesh will provide employee benefits and well-being services to The Daily Star's staff. 

The signing ceremony was attended by Mizanur Rahman FCA, Head of Operations & CFO, M. Tawhidur Rahman, Head of HR & Admin, and Istiak Ahmed Bappy, Sr. Executive, Administration from The Daily Star; and Enamul Kabir, Head of Business Operations, and Afjal Hossain, Business Development Manager, from LifePlus Bangladesh Ltd.

Related topic:
The Daily StarLifePlus Bangladesh Ltd
