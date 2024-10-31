Fiction
Aribah Farzeen Shah
Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:18 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:28 PM

Most Viewed

Fiction

Serendipity

Aribah Farzeen Shah
Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:18 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:28 PM
A cycle on a sidewalk being used as a makeshift street side store selling paper fans.
Photo: Orchid Chakma

The ringing of the cyclist's bell as the newspaper is delivered

And the starling chirping from her nest in the walls of my house

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Wake me up every morning as dawn becomes a new day.

When I am away from home, I realise those are the sounds I miss in immeasurable amounts.

 

I look down my balcony to appreciate the familiar view –

The asphalt road and leaves glistening from the sunlight.

I see vehicles passing by and hawkers ready to start their businesses

At that moment, everything feels alright.

 

Vintage illustrations of lemons and fries against a watercolour background
Read more

My love is lost, and I don’t want it anymore

The simplicity of the present delights me while

The intimacy of the environment gives me comfort.

I look to the sky and dive into the hues.

It is a feeling that nothing can contort.

 

The author is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) student at The Aga Khan Academy Dhaka.

Related topic:
rising starsPoetry
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Internet blackout: How our youngest generations are dealing with this situation

3m ago

The creek drank the sorrows you sang to

1m ago

Sinking in ink

2w ago

The wheel of change

3w ago

Should you go down the commerce path in A levels?

1m ago
|ফুটবল

দেশে ফিরল চ্যাম্পিয়ন নারী ফুটবল দল 

দেশে ফেরা বিজয়ী ফুটবলারদের বরণ করতে বিমানবন্দরে উপস্থিত হয়েছেন বাফুফের শীর্ষ কর্মকর্তারা, উপস্থিত হয়েছেন সাধারণ মানুষও।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক ভূমিমন্ত্রী সাইফুজ্জামানের অর্থপাচারের অনুসন্ধানে সিআইডি

৬ মিনিট আগে