Serendipity

The ringing of the cyclist's bell as the newspaper is delivered

And the starling chirping from her nest in the walls of my house

Wake me up every morning as dawn becomes a new day.

When I am away from home, I realise those are the sounds I miss in immeasurable amounts.

I look down my balcony to appreciate the familiar view –

The asphalt road and leaves glistening from the sunlight.

I see vehicles passing by and hawkers ready to start their businesses

At that moment, everything feels alright.

The simplicity of the present delights me while

The intimacy of the environment gives me comfort.

I look to the sky and dive into the hues.

It is a feeling that nothing can contort.

The author is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) student at The Aga Khan Academy Dhaka.