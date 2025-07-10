When silence speaks louder than words

Review of Mohammed Shafiqul Islam’s ‘On the Other Side of Silence’ (Red River, 2025)

In talking about cynicism and Postmodernity, Timothy Bewes mentions how the postmodern cynic is prone to flights of introspection and interiority, and a refusal to actively engage with the politics of the times, thoroughly disillusioned by it. Mohammed Shafiqul Islam's slim volume of poetry On the Other Side of Silence, tries to wade through the general environment of shock, betrayal, and overall moral degeneration to focus on the necessity of artistic endeavour, especially when silence is chosen or enforced. The epitaph by Adrienne Rich on silence as the enabler of creative impulse, which is thereafter used to break the broader silence, is something which seems to govern the poet's own writerly ethos. This book, as the poet mentions in the afterword, is mostly based in South Asia and especially Bangladesh, but the issues that are dealt with can be true anywhere. This book is very much a product of its times and is aimed at exploring the predominant silences that the present human experience subsumes.

Broadly categorised, the poet tries to talk about three kinds of silences—the hegemonic, the complicit, and the writerly silence. The most vociferous silence in this book is the silence of complicity. The present world is drowning in noise, plunged into complete disarray and entropy by warring nations, factions out to get each other's throats to solidify power in the name of faith, and bodies pile up in silence, brought on by a collective stance of 'understanding' such that language, history, and memory lose their meaning. In the very first poem, "The Central Jail of Silence", the poet talks about this enforced silence, birthed in fear and misinformation, oppressing the very subjects that are meant to be the truth bearers: "Artists committing crimes through words / Or images or voice become jailbirds".

But an artistic life itself can be a point of hubris as the artist runs the risk of placing himself on a higher plane than his fellow citizens, gazing down from his jail of silence. The poem talks of the hegemonic silence in a cacophonous world that isolates and alienates. He affirms the need for a certain degree of interiority to be able to use language consciously in a world where language is weaponised to alter histories, erode entities—

You don't pretend as you know

How they set fire on trains of thought,

On the asylum of ontologies—

In the library of longings

you explore an archive of silence.

Modern life is beset by the challenges of the corporate rat-race, the need to be ahead of the curve, and the naked terror of violence which births complicity in the common man. Nothing at present is sacrosanct and that has diminished freedom of expression. The world has become a place where the living shares an ambivalent relationship with death—death is neither an escape route for the living nor is it a finality for those dead as they carry an inchoate urge for life. In such an environment, grief becomes a verb, a consistent performance, a slow devolving dissolution of selfhood.

In carrying this cycle of complicity further, the poet talks of the city of Dhaka in "A City of Cynics" and ruminates on how the desire for comfort breeds silence and the modern malaise of selective observation, selective anger:

Nothing lasts longer than how we perceive

Things around us, for we do not look

Beyond zones where we calculate our comfort

Always keeping tallies of loss and gain.

Rituparna Mukherjee is a writer, translator, and editor based in Kolkata, India.