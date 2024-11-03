What will America’s vote mean for the world?

As America stands at a precipice, the world watches with bated breath. The upcoming election has ignited a firestorm of emotions that envelops not just American citizens but individuals globally. Issues such as economic uncertainty, social justice movements, and starkly polarised political views have fuelled this atmosphere of anxiety. The choices made in this election have the potential to reshape international relations—particularly areas that directly impact our country, such as trade, aid, and climate policy. Given this, we must ask ourselves: how will the fate of the US reverberate through Bangladesh?

The significance of the upcoming US election could extend deeply into US-Bangladesh relations. Recent discussions around the US's role in promoting democracy in South Asia highlight the potential for changes in how aid is allocated, and trade agreements are negotiated. Depending on who emerges victorious, we could witness a dramatic shift in foreign policy affecting everything from trade agreements to military aid.

It is imperative for Bangladesh to proactively engage with US political stakeholders, advocating for policies that align with our development goals and foster regional stability. By strengthening diplomatic ties and diversifying partnerships, we can mitigate potential risks and pave the way for a more resilient future.

As Bangladesh continues to navigate post-pandemic recovery, the unpredictable nature of US trade relations looms large over our economic future. As one of our largest export markets, the US plays a crucial role in sustaining our textile and garment industries, which account for over 80 percent of our exports. In 2022 alone, we exported goods worth over $10 billion to the US, underscoring the vital importance of this market to our economy. Shifts in US trade policy—whether new tariffs or changes to trade agreements like the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP)—could send shockwaves through our supply chains, causing uncertainty for business owners and workers alike. However, this uncertainty presents an opportunity to diversify our trade portfolio and strengthen ties with emerging markets, creating a more resilient foundation for long-term growth and serve as a buffer against economic vulnerabilities exacerbated by global shifts.

Amidst this backdrop, climate change adds another layer of complexity. Bangladesh's future is deeply intertwined with the climate policies of the next US administration, as Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to rising sea levels, floods, and cyclones. The US rejoining the Paris Agreement under the Biden administration was a crucial step towards global climate cooperation, igniting renewed hope for stronger international support, particularly in the form of climate financing and disaster resilience programmes that secures vital resources for adaptation efforts such as embankment reinforcement and early warning systems.

However, a US withdrawal or weakening of global commitments could spell disaster for nations like Bangladesh, which is already feeling the brunt of climate change. The stakes are enormous with exacerbating environmental degradation and economic instability. In this uncertain landscape, Bangladesh must not remain passive. By forging alliances with other vulnerable nations and amplifying its voice in international forums, Bangladesh can advocate for continued engagement and pressure for stronger climate financing mechanisms.

The struggles within the US electoral process serve as a powerful mirror, reflecting the challenges faced by democracies worldwide, including here in Bangladesh. The quest for transparency and fairness in elections—central to any democratic system—reminds us of the hurdles we face in our governance, from ensuring free and fair elections to strengthening institutions that safeguard civil rights.

In Bangladesh, where public trust in political institutions remains fragile, the results of the US election could either embolden local efforts to push for reform or heighten disillusionment among those fighting for a stronger democratic framework. Will this election bolster global democratic ideals, or will it expose the vulnerabilities of democracy, even in its most established forms? As we reflect on these questions, one thing is clear: fostering an informed, transparent, and engaged electorate will be crucial if we are to navigate the turbulent political waters ahead.

This election serves as a reminder that in our interconnected world, the decisions of one nation can shape the destiny of many. For Bangladesh, it's a moment to reflect on how we can proactively engage with the international community, regardless of the outcome.

Zaziratul Zannat is a public health scholar and humanitarian aid practitioner in a non-profit international organisation based in South Asia.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

