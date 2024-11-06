Pride and nerves at Howard University, Harris's election night HQ

Supporters react to election results as they attend an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

They came with the hope of seeing history: a victory for Kamala Harris, making her the first Black woman to be president of the United States.

The alternative -- a victory for Donald Trump -- is not worth thinking about.

"I'm expecting to see change right before my very eyes," said Kwame Anderson, who was at Howard University -- Harris's election night HQ -- to watch the results come in.

The manicured lawns of the august institution, nicknamed the "Black Harvard," were packed on Tuesday night with people ready to celebrate: nervous but hopeful for good news.

Thunderous music keeps the crowds entertained while people dance.

All the while, big screens show results dribbling in from all over the country.

Harris is expected to give a speech at the school later.

Those gathered desperately hope it will be to claim victory.

"I think all things are possible with God," said Anderson.

"I pray he does it for the sake of this nation not being torn apart even further than it is, we need peace.

"We don't want anymore hatred and vitriol we want to live in harmony. It's time."

Howard University has a unique place in Black America; the preeminent institution has educated elite young Black men and women for decades.

It also plays a significant role in Harris's personal narrative.

She has often returned since her 1986 graduation, and those who have followed her career were not surprised when she made it her election night headquarters.

On Tuesday night, information stands had been set up among the imposing red brick buildings.

At the foot of a large tree whose leaves were turning to sticky autumn browns, groups of students gathered, some of them singing to pass the time.

"I feel...kind of anxious," says first year student Amar Zarif.

He says he is reassured to "see my brothers around me" on this crucial night.

"I'm expecting to have my first female president," Nichelle Poe told AFP.

"I am confident because I believe we want to keep our democracy."

Former Howard student Tony Murray said he was "proud" to be at the university on Tuesday night.

"She will be the next President of the United States. I have no doubt in my mind," he said.

"I am so happy to be here for this historic night," he says, winking at his wife, who is nervously standing next to him.

Suddenly, the crowd falls silent. On a giant screen, preliminary results from some key states are displayed.

There is applause, boos, and then the music starts again.

The night is far from over.