Reining in the soaring prices of essentials

The costs of essential commodities and even medicinal supplies have escalated dramatically, imposing a significant burden on most households. FILE PHOTO: STAR

In recent years, Bangladesh has been caught in a tumultuous surge in the prices of essential goods, causing widespread distress among its citizens. The costs of commodities such as rice, lentils, cooking oil, eggs, fish, meats, vegetables, and even medicinal supplies have escalated dramatically, imposing a significant burden on most households. In a nation where poverty remains a pressing issue, this relentless inflationary trend has thrust countless families to the precipice of financial instability. As the situation shows little sign of amelioration, it is imperative to dissect the underlying causes of this crisis and contemplate the potential ramifications for Bangladesh's future.

The ongoing crisis of soaring prices in Bangladesh is a multifaceted issue arising from a confluence of both internal and external factors. While some of these drivers are deeply entrenched and structural, others have emerged more recently, shaped by the evolving political and economic landscape of the country.

Among the foremost contributors to the inflation of essential goods is the insidious market manipulation orchestrated by powerful business syndicates. These cartels, comprising influential traders, wholesalers, and importers, have long exercised dominion over the supply of vital commodities. By engaging in practices such as hoarding and artificially constricting supply, they foster a false sense of scarcity, thereby facilitating the inflation of prices.

This manipulation is particularly pronounced in the markets for staple items such as rice, cooking oil, and other fundamental food products, where these syndicates wield near-monopolistic control. Their capacity to dictate supply and pricing stems from well-entrenched connections with political elites and government officials, which allow them to operate with impunity. Consequently, regulatory oversight remains weak, and even when governmental intervention is attempted, such measures often prove ephemeral and ineffectual.

In the absence of effective competition and robust regulatory frameworks, these syndicates continue to reap exorbitant profits at the expense of the average citizen, pushing prices to unsustainable levels. The current price surge is, in large part, a reflection of the unchecked power of these groups and the government's failure to rein in their influence.

Besides the syndicates, political instability and inadequate governance have further exacerbated the price crisis in Bangladesh. Over the past decade, the nation has been mired in a cycle of political turmoil, with escalating tensions between the ruling government and opposition factions frequently spilling over into public protests and civil unrest.

In the absence of effective competition and robust regulatory frameworks, these syndicates continue to reap exorbitant profits at the expense of the average citizen, pushing prices to unsustainable levels. The current price surge is, in large part, a reflection of the unchecked power of these groups and the government's failure to rein in their influence.

Recent student protests have epitomised the growing discontent with the current administration, signalling a broader dissatisfaction with governance. Such unrest not only distracts from urgent economic issues but also creates an environment of uncertainty, which can stifle investment and hinder economic growth. In this context, the lack of a stable political framework becomes a significant impediment to effective governance and price regulation.

Moreover, bureaucratic inefficiencies and corruption have further complicated the situation. The intertwining of business interests and political agendas has resulted in a governance crisis, where policies that should prioritise public welfare are often subverted to serve the interests of a select few. This systemic failure to enforce laws and regulations perpetuates the conditions that allow for rampant price inflation.

In addition to domestic factors, external influences also play a critical role in the escalating prices of essential goods. Global market dynamics, including fluctuations in oil prices, changes in international trade policies, and disruptions in supply chains due to geopolitical tensions, have significant repercussions on the Bangladeshi economy.

For instance, the global rise in oil prices not only affects transportation costs but also directly impacts the prices of goods across the board, as higher fuel costs translate to increased production and distribution expenses. Additionally, the pandemic has had lasting effects on global supply chains, causing delays and shortages that further drive up prices.

As Bangladesh continues to integrate into the global economy, it becomes increasingly vulnerable to these external shocks, making it imperative for policymakers to develop strategies to mitigate the impact of global fluctuations on local markets.

Lastly, natural disasters also contribute to the volatility of essential goods prices, particularly in Bangladesh which is prone to flooding and other climate-related phenomena. The recent floods in northern and northeastern regions have wreaked havoc on agricultural production, leading to significant crop losses and food shortages.

Such environmental challenges exacerbate existing vulnerabilities within the food supply chain, resulting in diminished availability and inflated prices. As climate change continues to pose an existential threat, its impact on agriculture and food security must be factored into any comprehensive strategy aimed at stabilising prices.

What's next for Bangladesh?

As Bangladesh confronts this multifaceted crisis of soaring prices, several potential pathways emerge for addressing the root causes and mitigating the adverse effects on the populace.

One of the most pressing needs is the establishment of robust regulatory frameworks that can effectively monitor and control market activities. This involves empowering regulatory bodies such as the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to enforce regulations and hold business syndicates accountable.

Increased transparency in market operations and greater accountability for those who manipulate prices are essential to restoring trust and ensuring fair pricing for essential goods. Furthermore, establishing a whistleblower protection mechanism could encourage reporting of corrupt practices and price manipulation.

Moreover, it is imperative to foster a stable political environment conducive to effective governance, and comprehensive political and institutional reforms. This includes addressing the entrenched corruption within bureaucracy and ensuring that policies are designed with the interests of the public in mind, rather than those of a select elite.

Engaging civil society and grassroots organisations in the policymaking process can also enhance accountability and responsiveness to the needs of citizens. By empowering local communities to participate in governance, the government can create a more inclusive and equitable system that better serves the population.

Meanwhile, to mitigate the impact of external shocks on essential goods prices, Bangladesh must diversify its supply sources. This involves exploring alternative suppliers and markets to reduce dependence on a limited number of sources, particularly for crucial commodities.

Investing in domestic agricultural production and supporting local farmers through subsidies, training, and access to technology can also bolster food security. By enhancing local production capabilities, Bangladesh can reduce its vulnerability to global market fluctuations and natural disasters.

Finally, a concerted effort to address climate change and its impact on agriculture is essential. Implementing sustainable agricultural practices and investing in climate-resilient crops can help mitigate the effects of natural disasters on food production.

Moreover, enhancing infrastructure for disaster preparedness and response can minimise the impact of flooding and other climate-related events on the food supply chain. By adopting a proactive approach to climate resilience, Bangladesh can safeguard its agricultural sector and ensure a stable supply of essential goods.

The soaring prices of essential goods in Bangladesh present a formidable challenge, rooted in a complex interplay of market manipulation, political instability, external economic pressures, and environmental vulnerabilities. As the nation grapples with this crisis, policymakers must adopt a multifaceted approach that addresses the underlying causes and prioritises citizens' welfare.

By strengthening regulatory frameworks, promoting political reforms, diversifying supply sources, and addressing climate change, Bangladesh can pave the way towards a more stable and equitable economic future. The time for action is now, as the well-being of millions hangs in the balance. The question that remains is not only what's next for Bangladesh, but also how it will rise to meet the challenges ahead.

Md Awal Hossain Mollah, PhD is professor of public administration at the University of Rajshahi. He can be reached at [email protected].

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.