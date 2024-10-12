Price hike of essentials: Poor, middle class in a tight corner

Harunur Rashid, a retired government employee, was taken aback by the steep price of okra at the capital's Karwan Bazar yesterday.

A trader was asking for Tk 110 a kg, a significant increase from the Tk 70 per kg he paid just a week ago. A month earlier, the vegetable had sold for between Tk 40 and Tk 60 per kg.

"I never thought okra would be this expensive. How will people like us manage if vegetables prices keep soaring?" he questioned.

Like okra, the prices of all vegetables have been rising over the last three weeks, causing serious difficulties for low- and fixed-income families.

The Daily Star yesterday visited the kitchen markets in the capital's Kazipara, Shewarapara, Kochukhet, Ibrahimpur, Farmgate, and Karwan Bazar and found that vegetable prices have surged.

Pumpkin was being sold for Tk 70-80 per kg, an increase from Tk 50-60 a week ago, and Tk 35-40 a month back.

Pointed gourd was priced at Tk 100-120 per kg, up from Tk 60-70 a week ago, and Tk 50-60 a month earlier.

Mushfiq Miah, a rickshaw puller from Paschim Tejkunipara, expressed worries about the soaring vegetable prices.

"Meat and fish have already become too expensive for us. If the vegetables also become unaffordable, what will we eat? How can I support my family?" he told The Daily Star at the Karwan Bazar kitchen market.

Echoing these worries, Jashim Uddin, a private job holder, said his daughter loves tomato curries but he cannot buy tomatoes for Tk 260 per kg.

"Just three weeks ago, I bought tomatoes for Tk 160 per kg, and last week, they were over Tk 200,"

He alleged that the new government is indifferent to the price hike of vegetables.

"We haven't seen any effective measures from the government, apart from some drives at the kitchen markets. Prices of essentials will not come down unless the government dismantles the traders' syndicates," Jashim Uddin said at Karwan Bazar.

Traders blamed incessant rain over the last few days and flash floods in some vegetable-growing districts for the price hike.

Round aubergine was being sold for Tk 180-200 per kg, a rise from Tk 160-180 just a week ago and Tk 100-140 from a month earlier.

Long beans were selling for Tk 120-160 a kg, up from Tk 80-100 last week and Tk 60-80 a month ago.

Bitter gourd was priced at Tk 100-120 per kg compared to Tk 80-100 the previous week and Tk 70-80 a month back.

Green papaya costs Tk 50-60 per kg, up from Tk 35-40 a week ago and Tk 25-30 a month earlier.

Prices of leafy greens have also increased, with each bundle weighing 250-300 grams sold for at least Tk 30 yesterday, up from Tk 10-20 a month ago.

Green chillies was priced at Tk 360-440 per kg yesterday, up from Tk 320-400 a week ago and Tk 240-320 a month earlier.

Abu Jafor, a vegetable wholesaler at Karwan Bazar, claimed that incessant rain and flash floods damaged vegetable crops at different parts of the country, contributing to the price hikes.

The prices of broiler and Sonali chickens have also gone up, with broiler chicken selling for Tk 200-220 per kg yesterday, up from Tk 180-200 last week and Tk 170-180 a month ago.

Sonali chicken is now priced at Tk 280-300 per kg, an increase from Tk 260-280 a week ago and Tk 240-250 a month back.

However, egg prices have remained unchanged this week compared to last week. Eggs were being sold for Tk 160-180 per dozen, up from Tk 150-160 a month ago.

Hilsa fish has long been out of reach for the ordinary people. Hilsa was being sold for Tk 2,100 per kg (each piece weighing 1 kg), a rise from Tk 1,700 last week and Tk 1,600 a month back.

Contacted, Ghulam Rahman, former president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, said traders attributing the price hike to rain and flash floods is merely an excuse.

"We need to verify whether flash floods have affected the vegetable-growing regions. If not, then it is just an excuse."

He suggested increasing supply and fostering competition among the traders.

"If we can ensure competition among the traders, the prices of essentials will come down," he said.

He urged the government to take necessary measures, including strict market monitoring, to keep the prices of essential affordable.