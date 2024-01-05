Why such lacklustre handling of pre-polls violence?

The EC can only blame itself for voter panic, apprehension

It seems improbable that a national election, boycotted by major opposition parties, including the BNP, should be fraught with so much violence, bloodshed and violations of electoral codes. And yet, that is exactly what we have witnessed since electioneering began on December 18. According to an internal police document cited by the New Age, at least 221 clashes and 256 other violations of electoral codes were recorded in a month, and at least six people have been killed in factional clashes or attacks. As electioneering comes to an end amid continued reports of violence, deaths, brandishing of firearms and torching of campaign booths, we cannot but be apprehensive of what awaits the country and its people come election day.

On Thursday alone, two people were killed by supporters of rival candidates. Dalim Sarker, a supporter of the Awami League candidate, was shot dead at a makeshift campaign office of Munshiganj AL nominee, allegedly by the supporters of Mohammad Faisal, an AL leader who is running for parliament as an independent. In another incident, Jahangir Panchayat, a supporter of Shamim Shahnewaj, an independent vying for Pirojpur-3, died hours after being stabbed. Additionally, 43 others were injured as supporters of rival candidates clashed in six districts on Wednesday night and Thursday. Unfortunately, across the country, such wanton violence, including the use of sharp weapons and guns, has become the norm, with both the law enforcement agencies and the Election Commission turning a blind eye towards the aggressive show of strength by various camps, perhaps because they, too, are unsure where their loyalties should lie in a competition between the AL and the AL.

In an election already mired in controversy, it is shameful that the EC has failed to do even the bare minimum—ensure peaceful electioneering and a festive atmosphere ahead of the election. With the absence of major opposition parties from the polls, it is more important than ever for the EC to ensure voter turnout at the centres, and surely the commission understands that such violence will only deter voters. We are at a loss to understand why the EC has not taken any effective measures against those who are blatantly violating electoral codes of conduct and putting the commission's own mandate to shame. As for the ruling party, it should send a clear message to its nominees and the independents that such aggression and violence will not be tolerated, no matter the perpetrator, if it wants any semblance of a peaceful election tomorrow.

We are also worried about reports of threats and intimidation against ordinary people, particularly those relying on social safety net benefits, to the effect that their benefits will be cut off if they fail to show up to the polling centres on election day. Despite videos making the rounds on social media which clearly show members of the ruling party making such threats to the public, no action has been taken against them by the EC. This raises grave concerns about voter intimidation on election day. In an election where people are denied real choices, they must at least have the option to vote—or not—in peace.