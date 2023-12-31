Voters apprehensive amid pre-polls violence

Supporters of candidates are trying to come up with various strategies such as hiring band parties to woo voters in Patiya. Photo: Star

Sixty-year-old Md Ibrahim, a farmer in Dhalghat Camp area under Patiya upazila, witnessed almost all the national elections held in Bangladesh so far.

Sipping his tea at a stall in the area, Ibrahim said, "Elections have lost the festivity and become a matter of concern for us."

Asked why, he mentioned a number of violent incidents between the supporters of rival candidates in different unions under the upazila since the election campaigning began.

"When such clashes ensue, people in the area become scared. They tarnish the festive mood," he said.

According to locals, several incidents of violence occurred between activists of the Awami League candidate and independent aspirant, leaving at least 50 people from both sides injured.

The latest incident took place yesterday when at least 20 activists of independent candidate Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, also whip of the parliament, were injured in two attacks during electioneering

Abdul Nabi, a rickshaw-puller in Bhatikhine union, said, "People have no enthusiasm over the upcoming polls due to these incidents, even as the aspirants are trying to woo the voters for their support."

Suman Nath, a carpenter in Janglekhine union, echoed him.

Candidates of seven political parties and one independent aspirant are contesting the polls from Chattogram-2 constituency (Patiya).

According to locals, the voting battle will be mainly between AL candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, and Shamsul, the incumbent AL lawmaker.

Deprived of party nomination, three-time lawmaker Shamsul opted to contest with "eagle" symbol.

AL nominated Motaherul Islam, president of Chattogram south district unit AL and former chairman of Patiya upazila parishad.

Visiting different areas in the constituency recently, this correspondent saw election camps of both the candidates have been set up in every union while only a few camps of other candidates were seen in some unions.

However, posters and banners of almost all the candidates were seen in Patiya municipality area.

In the unions, supporters of the candidates were seen bringing out processions while shouting slogans. Many such processions also had band members playing trumpets and were encouraging voters to exercise their franchise.

Motaherul was seen conducting polls campaign in Janglekhine union while Shamsul was electioneering in Kharana union on Wednesday.

AL leaders and activists from Patiya and Chattogram south district units were seen with Motaherul while Shamsul was campaigning with his own activists.

Shamsul was seen to highlight the development activities in the upazila during his tenure in the past 15 years and urged the voters to vote for him again.

"Motaherul wants to win at any cost and so he has been launching attacks on my activists through miscreants," he alleged while talking to this correspondent.

"He is spreading panic among voters in a bid to discourage them coming to the polling centres as he knows that voters are eagerly waiting to cast their franchise in favour of me."

Refuting the allegation, Motaherul said, "Shamsul knows that he is not in the good book of voters and so he is spreading propaganda about me."

According to the Election Commission sources, a total 3,29,433 voters are in Chattogram-12.