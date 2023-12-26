Voter intimidation must not go unpunished

The EC must take action against AL candidates, activists making threats

As we move closer to the election, threats of all kinds—such as breaking the hands and legs of opposition supporters, cutting non-voters or dissenting voters off from the social safety net benefits, etc.—are reportedly being issued, causing panic among ordinary people. This is further proof that the current situation is in no way conducive for a fair election, with the BNP and other likeminded parties having already opted out of the race. The arrogance being displayed by those affiliated with the ruling party, as demonstrated by their comments and activities on the campaign trail, only lends credence to the accusation that Bangladesh has become a one-party state where ruling party men may consider themselves to be above the law.

Since the electoral campaign began, the media has reported at least 15 instances of threats being issued against opposition supporters as well as the general public. According to the electoral code of conduct, it is a crime for any political party, candidate or anyone on their behalf to make provocative or threatening remarks. Yet, till now, a number of ruling party leaders and others have publicly made such threats, clearly violating the code.

In one video doing the rounds on social media, a Faridpur union chairman said if individuals getting social welfare benefits do not go to the polling centres to vote, his parishad will do its best to ensure they no longer receive such benefits. In another video clip, Ramesh Chandra Sen, a member of Awami League's advisory council and also an MP, is also seen making the same threats, going so far as to say that their polling centre committee members, including the president and general secretary, will be present on election day to note down whether they (beneficiaries) attended.

These are just a few examples. The message thus being sent out is clear: people must vote, preferably for Awami League nominees, or face severe consequences. Supporting the opposition will also bring similar wrath, and so will non-participation in the election. So, we have arrived at a point where not only are people not getting to vote for whoever they want, but they cannot even not cast their votes. This is totally unacceptable. Can the Election Commission, having failed to get the main opposition to participate in the election, at least do the bare minimum of its job of ensuring peace and safety by properly enforcing the code?