Why must Khulna suffer waterlogging every monsoon?

Tk 523 crore spent in six years, yet the city floods easily

It is deeply troubling that despite spending Tk 523 crore over the last six years to alleviate Khulna's waterlogging problem, the city still floods after any substantial rainfall. According to a recent report, the meteorological department recorded 173mm of rainfall in Khulna as of Sunday afternoon. As a result, two-thirds of its 1,215 roads were waterlogged. Earlier in July, this daily reported that just 89mm of rainfall—including 55mm in three hours—left most roads and low-lying areas of the city submerged, causing significant suffering for the residents. Similarly, last year, only 34 mm of rain inundated two-thirds of the city. All this highlights its persistent waterlogging crisis and the failure of the authorities to address it.

After the latest bout of rainfall, the Royal Intersection, KDA Avenue, Boyra Bazar, and several other areas in Khulna were submerged in knee-to-waist-deep water. Consequently, locals were forced to depend on rickshaws and vans to navigate the flooded streets, sometimes at considerable personal risk. Commuters claimed that despite the authorities spending Tk 4.58 crore on reconstructing drains and Tk 2.5 crore on renovating roads, they continue to experience hardships even after minimal rainfall. In July 2018, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved a Tk 823 crore project aimed at eliminating waterlogging in the city. The first phase of the project—costing Tk 523 crore—is set to be completed by June 2025. However, residents have yet to find any relief from seasonal waterlogging.

Residents have urged immediate action to free the Mayur River and Khulna's 22 canals from encroachment, as well as proper excavation to improve their flow. Additionally, there have been growing demands for regular cleaning and maintenance of the newly constructed drains. The chief conservancy officer of the Khulna City Corporation (KCC), however, claimed that workers regularly clean the drains, but because residents discard household waste inappropriately, it clogs the drains resulting in the perpetuation of the waterlogging problem.

Whatever the case, the fact that this problem has persisted for so long is unacceptable. For this, the KCC must take the responsibility. Residents too must shoulder some responsibility as without responsible disposal, the drains may continue to fail to channel excess water. That said, the time has come to evaluate the status of the aforementioned project, investigate why it is failing to deliver, and come up with a holistic solution to the waterlogging problem.