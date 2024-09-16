Tk 523cr spent, yet city drowns every time it rains

Khulna City Corporation has spent Tk 523 crore in the last six years on a project aimed at alleviating the city's waterlogging problems.

However the city goes under water every time there is rainfall.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 173mm of rainfall in Khulna as of 12:00pm yesterday, and the rain is expected to continue until Monday, said Md Amirul Azad, senior meteorologist at Khulna Meteorological Office.

KCC sources said two-thirds of Khulna's 1,215 roads were waterlogged after the deluge.

Areas such as Royal Intersection, KDA Avenue, Boyra Bazar, Mujgunni Park, Bastuhara Colony, Rupsha Stand, and Chanmari Bazar were submerged under knee to waist-deep water.

Similar scenes were seen in Rayermahal, Gallamari, Moilapota, Tutpara Jora Call Bazar, Maheshwarpasha, and Daulatpur areas.

Many locals were forced to depend on rickshaws and vans to navigate the flooded streets, though the number of vehicles was sparse.

"Even after spending Tk 4.58 crore on reconstructing drains and Tk 2.50 crore on renovating roads, the waterlogging persists. We struggle to commute after even the slightest rain," said Enamul Haque, a resident of Ahsan Ahmed Road.

Kabir Hossain, a resident of Boyra Bazar, stressed the need for urgent measures to free the Mayur river and Khulna's 22 canals from encroachment and conduct proper excavation. "Without action, the situation will only worsen," he added.

The Tk 823 crore project, titled "Development of Drainage System to Eliminate Waterlogging in Khulna City," was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in July 2018. The project's first phase, which began in October 2020, is set to be completed by June 2025. So far, Tk 523 crore has been spent.

However, Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman, president of the Greater Khulna Development Movement Coordination Committee, said merely constructing drains is not enough.

They must be cleaned regularly, but most of the new drains are already filled with garbage due to poor monitoring by KCC, he said.

He also highlighted that KCC lacks modern equipment to maintain the drainage system.

Anisur Rahman, chief conservancy officer of KCC, countered by stating that conservancy workers clean the drains regularly. However, many residents discard household waste inappropriately, clogging the drains and exacerbating waterlogging during rains.

"Once the project is completed, the waterlogging problem will be alleviated," he added.

RAIN DROWNS BAGERHAT

Meanwhile in Bagerhat, a heavy downpour over the last 24 hours has triggered severe waterlogging in most areas. Several key roads in the town, including Khan Jahan Ali Road and District Hospital Intersection, were submerged, causing widespread disruption.

Additionally, fish farms in Rampal, Mongla, and Morelganj have been inundated by rain and tidal water.

Abu Raihan Mohammad Al Biruni, executive engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board in Bagerhat, said water level of the Pashur river has crossed the danger mark and may rise further if the rain continues, raising fears of flooding.