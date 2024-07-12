Khulna city waterlogged after 55mm rain in 3hrs

A torrential downpour lasting around three hours this morning left most roads and low-lying areas of Khulna city submerged, causing significant suffering for residents.

"It rained 89mm in the last 24 hours, including 55mm in just three hours between 6:00am and 9:00am today [Friday]," said Md Amirul Azad, senior meteorologist at the Khulna Meteorological Office. He added that more rain was likely, according to the weather forecast.

Photo: Habibur Rahman/Star

Approximately two-thirds of the 1,215 roads within the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) area remained waterlogged after the rainfall. Many candidates participating in the teachers' registration examination were unable to reach the exam centres on time due to unavailability of vehicles amid the rain and waterlogging. Rickshaws became the primary mode of transport as cars and CNG-run auto-rickshaws struggled to ply the severely waterlogged roads.

Day-earners and low-income residents faced significant difficulties in getting to work due to the inclement weather. Over the past six years, KCC has rebuilt 104 drains, renovated 32 others, and has been excavating the Mayur river and seven canals in the city, spending Tk 502 crore. Despite these efforts, the situation remains largely unchanged.

Photo: Habibur Rahman/Star

During visits to various parts of the city -- including Phulbari Gate, Railgate, Maheshwar Pasha, Daulatpur, Natun Rasta Intersection, Alamnagar, Bastuhara Colony, Navy Check Post, Rayermahal, Boyra Bazar, Gallamari, Moylapota, Kal Bazar, Mahir Bari Khalpaar, Mujgunni Park, Rupsha Ghat, Chanmari Bazar, KDA Avenue, and Royal intersection -- this correspondent found most thoroughfares waterlogged, while low-lying areas were under knee- to waist-high water.

"The renovated drains have been made narrow, while the canals have also become narrow due to encroachment. As a result, they cannot drain water adequately, leading to severe waterlogging and immense suffering for us," said Aslam Sheikh, a resident of Ward-9 of KCC.

Photo: Habibur Rahman/Star

"As the city corporation does not clean the drains regularly, they remain clogged with garbage and polythene, further aggravating the waterlogging situation," said Shariful Islam Salim from Ward-17.

According to KCC sources, a Tk 823 crore project to develop Khulna city's drainage system and mitigate waterlogging was approved by Ecnec in July 2018. Work on the project's first phase began in October 2020.

Photo: Habibur Rahman/Star

The project includes covering renovated drains to prevent garbage and polythene from entering them. However, the existing waste inside the drains has not yet been removed, so the drains have not been functioning properly.

Md Anisur Rahman, chief conservancy officer of KCC, claimed that all drains are cleaned periodically.

"Once the ongoing projects to mitigate waterlogging and excavate the Mayur river and seven canals are completed, the problem will be solved," he added.