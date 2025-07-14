Take measures to build flood resilience

We are concerned about the aftermath of the heavy rain-triggered flooding in 21 districts of the Barishal, Khulna, Chattogram, and Dhaka divisions. According to the district offices of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Department of Fisheries, and Department of Livestock Services (DLS), the full extent of the loss suffered by farmers and fish, poultry, and livestock owners could not be assessed yet, as the floodwater has not completely receded in many areas.

However, floodwater had initially submerged 1.36 lakh hectares of croplands, including paddy fields, Aman seedbeds, jute and vegetable fields, and fruit orchards. Similarly, the initial estimate by DLS mentions Tk 98 crore loss in livestock. While the flood impacts individual farmers directly, the entire nation will have to bear consequences too. The price of vegetables has already increased in many affected areas, and the loss of Aush and Aman crops is likely to put strain on our food security. Therefore, the government must urgently provide farmers not just with relief materials but also support to recover their losses and rebuild their lives.

Among the most-affected areas are Feni and Noakhali, which had yet to fully recover from last year's devastating flood when fresh floods hit them early this month. In Feni, locals have complained about the lack of a sturdy embankment. The existing 122-kilometre earthen dam, built between 2006 and 2010 at a cost of Tk 151 crore, has developed cracks in about 20 places this year. Last year's flood breached 99 spots of the embankment, which were repaired at a cost of Tk 19 crore. But the work was allegedly inadequate, as breaches occurred in some of the same places which were mended. A new embankment that can last 30 years with little need for constant repair has, clearly, become an urgent requirement. Although such an undertaking has been planned, it is currently awaiting approval. We urge the disaster management and relief adviser to kickstart the project at the earliest, since the severity of monsoon rains and flooding will only worsen in the coming years.

It is crucial that disaster preparedness is prioritised in our fight against climate change. Flooding during monsoon being an expected phenomenon, necessary steps should have been taken before the rainy season. These include reclaiming floodplains of rivers, re-excavating natural canals, revamping drainage systems of urban areas, etc. Such pre-emptive measures can help mitigate losses and build the resilience of communities in the future.