Crops on 78,000 hectares of land under water

Torrential rains devastate coastal farmlands

Heavy rains have inundated vast stretches of farmland across 21 districts in Barishal, Khulna, Chattogram and Dhaka divisions, leaving thousands of farmers devastated as crops and fish enclosures were washed away over the past week.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), weeklong torrential rains initially submerged 1.36 lakh hectares of cropland, including Aush paddy, Aman seedbeds, and seasonal vegetables, as of July 8.

I cultivated Aus paddy on three acres of land with a loan from the bank. I also prepared 30kg of paddy seedbeds there. All of it has been submerged — Abdus Shahid A farmer from Feni

The affected area decreased to 78,173 hectares by yesterday evening.

Md Jamal Uddin, additional director of monitoring and implementation at the DAE's field service wing, said temporary waterlogging has occurred in the 21 districts due to very heavy rainfall across the country.

He said crops including Aush paddy, Aman seedbeds, bona Aman, jute, vegetables, fruit orchards, betel leaf, watermelon, and others have been submerged.

The affected districts include Cumilla, Chandpur, Brahmanbaria, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Feni, Lakshmipur, Khagrachari, Pabna, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Narail, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, and Shariatpur.

With the reduction in rainfall, water levels are gradually receding, and the submerged areas are declining, Jamal said. A final assessment of the damage to the crops will be possible once the water fully drains in the coming days.

Among the affected areas are 44,662 hectares of Aush, 14,393 hectares of transplanted Aman, 135 hectares of jute, 9,673 hectares of vegetables, 114 hectares of bananas, 293 hectares of papaya, 387 hectares of betel leaf, 297 hectares of broadcast Aman, 104 hectares of chilli, and 281 hectares of summer watermelons.

Many fish enclosures, especially in Noakhali and Khulna, have also been washed away, said local fish farmers and officials.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said an active monsoon and a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal are causing heavy rainfall in the coastal regions, which is expected to continue for another three to five days -- deepening farmers' worries. The downpour has already pushed up vegetable prices in local markets.

"I cultivated Aush paddy on three acres of land with a bank loan. I also prepared 30kg of paddy seedbeds there. All of it has been submerged by the rain in the last few days," said Abdus Shahid, a farmer from Fazilpur village in Sadar upazila. "I had hoped to harvest this paddy, keep some for my family, and sell the rest to repay the loan. But the rain has washed away all my dreams. I am now helpless."

Abul Kashem of Mukimpur village said his one and a half acres of Aush paddy, 100 sacks of ginger, a papaya orchard, and 30 decimals of Aman seedbeds are under four to five feet of water.

At New Market, Natun Bazar, Puran Bazar, and Kalatala Bazar in Patuakhali town yesterday, prices of most vegetables increased by Tk 10-20 per kg compared to last week. Green chilli prices more than doubled from Tk 120-150 per kg last week to Tk 320-350.

Green papaya was being sold at Tk 30 per kg, bottle gourd Tk 60–70, coriander leaves Tk 200, sweet pumpkin Tk 30, brinjal Tk 90-100, cucumber Tk 30-35, carrots Tk 100-150, bitter gourd Tk 60-65, and snake gourd Tk 35-40.

Saiful Islam, a vegetable seller in Pirojpur town, said, "You'll have to pay Tk 50–70 for any variety of vegetable. Supplies from Bagerhat and Khulna have dropped, pushing prices up."

In the same area, fish farmer Mannan Sheikh said, "There is too much water in the canals. The sluice gate in Orjakhali is closed, and the embankment built at Badhal Bazar for dredging the Bishkhali river has worsened the flooding."

Rampal upazila in Bagerhat district has also been hit hard. "I had fries in my seven-bigha enclosure. The sudden rise in water washed everything away. Recovering from this loss will be extremely difficult," said shrimp farmer Abu Huraira from Chakshree village.

Harunur Rashid, another shrimp farmer, said, "The embankments of all the ponds have broken due to incessant rain. I've lost over Tk 5 lakh. I can't afford to buy fries and start again."

Md Badiuzzaman, Khulna district fisheries officer, said the full extent of damage is still being assessed. However, several shrimp enclosures in Paikgachha upazila have been flooded. According to farmers, fish worth nearly Tk 4 crore have been lost.

Asked about livestock damages, officials from the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) said so far, 16 unions across eight districts -- Barishal, Bhola, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Patuakhali, Barguna, Feni, and Lakshmipur -- have reported damage to around 4,900 cows and buffaloes, and 992 goats and sheep.

Md Abu Sufiun, DLS director general, said approximately 25,342 poultry farms have also been significantly affected. "About 30,000 ducks, chickens, and cows have already been vaccinated," he added. The total estimated livestock loss stands at Tk 98 crore so far, though it is still a preliminary figure.

The FFWC bulletin noted that the water levels of the Muhuri and Selonia rivers in Feni are now flowing below the danger level. Meanwhile, the water of the Teesta, Dharla, Surma, Kushiyara, Ganges-Padma, and Brahmaputra-Jamuna are rising but still below the danger mark.

The forecast warns of further moderate to heavy rain in the next three to five days, which could worsen the flood situation.