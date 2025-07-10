We need long-term climate solutions

Flash floods reignite call for measures beyond quick fixes or relief operations

Flash floods, waterlogging, and landslide risks have once again disrupted many lives and livelihoods as heavy rain lashed a number of districts across the country. In Feni, breaches in embankments along the Muhuri, Selonia, and Kohua rivers have reportedly triggered flash floods, marooning thousands and submerging at least 30 villages. Meanwhile, urban areas in Patuakhali, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Barishal, Khulna, Noakhali, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, and Rangamati are suffering from severe waterlogging, while crops and vegetable fields in rural areas have been damaged. Landslide warnings have also been issued in the broader region of Chattogram.

While we cannot stop nature from taking its own course, effective preparations could have significantly reduced the extent of the damage. This should have been prioritised especially after last year's devastating floods in the southeast. At the time, political instability and disrupted local governance hampered relief efforts. Now, with a more stable administration in place, timely and efficient flood response is expected. Yet, in places like Feni, locals are dissatisfied with the preventive actions taken so far, particularly the lack of sturdy embankments and the maintenance of existing ones. Though some repairs were carried out since last year, people rightly expect permanent, not piecemeal, solutions. In Noakhali municipality, no substantial initiative to tackle waterlogging has been taken. The local administration cites lack of funds as the reason for not repairing its drainage system since last year's disaster, which is troubling given the recurrent nature of these events.

Though the situation may ease if rainfall subsides, local authorities must remain ready to provide immediate support to affected communities. More importantly, long-term measures are essential to protect people from recurring climate-driven disasters. We are told that at an Advisory Council meeting held on Thursday, discussions were held on building climate-resilient infrastructure and mobilising funds for sustainable solutions. We urge the government to expedite the implementation of these projects. At the same time, we must continue to advocate for a fair share of international climate finance to ease our burdens. That said, the government must also ensure transparency and regular public updates on the use of the domestic flood relief fund launched last year.

Additionally, environmental destruction—such as rampant hill cutting, unchecked sand extraction from rivers, and encroachment on canals—must be stopped to reduce the impact of natural calamities. Climate change is already amplifying the frequency and intensity of these events. Without long-term planning, robust infrastructure, and strong environmental protection, we will continue to suffer the same fate every monsoon.