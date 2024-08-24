Nahid wants free diesel for mobile towers in Feni

Some 6,552 litres of diesel are consumed daily to power 78 generators in Feni

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has been instructed to supply free diesel to keep network towers operational in flood affected areas in Feni.

The directive comes from the interim government's advisor for posts, telecommunications, and information technology, Md Nahid Islam, according to a press release on Saturday.

According to the statement, 6,552 litres of diesel are consumed daily to power 78 generators in Feni, amounting to a daily cost of approximately Tk 7.14 lakh. The free diesel will be provided until the electricity supply is restored.

The press release also said that the funds for this initiative would be sourced from the BTRC's Social Obligation Fund, as directed by the advisor.