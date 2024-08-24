Business
Star Business Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 05:51 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 06:25 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Nahid wants free diesel for mobile towers in Feni

Some 6,552 litres of diesel are consumed daily to power 78 generators in Feni
Star Business Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 05:51 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 06:25 PM

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has been instructed to supply free diesel to keep network towers operational in flood affected areas in Feni.

The directive comes from the interim government's advisor for posts, telecommunications, and information technology, Md Nahid Islam, according to a press release on Saturday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the statement, 6,552 litres of diesel are consumed daily to power 78 generators in Feni, amounting to a daily cost of approximately Tk 7.14 lakh. The free diesel will be provided until the electricity supply is restored.

The press release also said that the funds for this initiative would be sourced from the BTRC's Social Obligation Fund, as directed by the advisor.

Related topic:
Mobile towers in FeniFlash flood in Feni
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

We must stand together to help flood-affected people

1d ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

কাপ্তাই লেকের পানি ছাড়ার ঝুঁকি সম্পর্কে যা বললেন নদী গবেষক

‘কর্ণফুলী নদীর পার্শ্ববর্তী উপজেলার কৃষি জমিতে জোয়ারের পানি ঢুকতে পারে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ডিজিএফআইকে ব্যবহার করে আমাকে দেশ ছাড়তে বাধ্য করেন শেখ হাসিনা’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification