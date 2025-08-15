Save Sada Pathor from total ruin

Illegal stone extraction pushing this tourist spot to the brink

It is disturbing to see the peril facing Bholaganj's Sada Pathor, a broad, shallow stretch of the Dholai River where smooth white stones once lay against the backdrop of Meghalaya's hills. Long considered as one of Sylhet's top tourist attractions, this area, according to a report, now resembles a ravaged quarry—scarred with pits and mud, with its iconic boulders almost gone—following months of rampant extraction. It is equally unfortunate that the plunder, estimated to be valued at at hundreds of crores of taka, has surged rather than declined after the Awami League's ouster from power, despite expectations that a so-called environment-friendly, non-political interim government would be able to at least keep the worst excesses in check.

Sada Pathor's plight recently drew national attention after videos and photos of massive stone looting went viral, with hundreds of people, accompanied by small "Barki" boats, seen extracting stones in broad daylight while excavators are also seen tearing into the riverbed. The Zero Point area of Jaflong in Gowainghat has been similarly plagued by such looting, which reportedly occurs even at night. According to environmental groups, illegal stone extraction, especially in Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas, has become an organised crime with mass participation and backing from politically influential quarters.

What is most alarming is the administration's relative inaction and helplessness in this regard. Even after the government decided in April to halt stone extraction from eight Sylhet quarries, the looting has continued unabated. Locals allege that while the previous syndicate at least operated under a regulated system, a resurgent sense of impunity has opened the floodgates to indiscriminate plunder, with syndicate members encouraging boat owners to supply stones from anywhere, regardless of their legality. They have even used organised pressure tactics, including transport strikes, to resist government restrictions. As Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan recently observed, there appears to be "an all-party consensus" when it comes to stone extraction. Indeed.

The government has now reportedly decided to go tough amid mounting criticism. Planned interventions include round-the-clock deployment of joint forces at the Jaflong and Sada Pathor areas, continuous drives to dismantle illegal crushing machines and cut off their power supply, identification and arrest of all involved in stone theft, etc. Already, an overnight drive has resulted in the recovery of around 12,000 cubic feet of stones looted from Sada Pathor. Such efforts must be sustained regardless of any pushback from the syndicate. That said, for these measures to be really successful, political parties, especially the BNP, must do more than public condemnation and token disciplinary action. They must actively resist party members abusing power to extract stone and commit other crimes against our nature.