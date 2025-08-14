Sada Pathor: 12,000 cubic ft of looted stones recovered, dumped back

An overnight joint drive has recovered around 12,000 cubic feet of stones looted from Sylhet's famed Sada Pathor tourist spot and returned them to their original location along the banks of the Dholai River.

Several trucks carrying the stolen stones were also seized.

The operation, conducted shortly after midnight today in the Bholaganj area of Companyganj upazila and other parts of Sylhet city, was led by the Sylhet district administration in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

It followed the adoption of a five-point action plan by the Sylhet divisional and district administrations to protect the region's environment.

Azizunnahar, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Companyganj, said the stones were seized from various locations and scattered back into the Sada Pathor area and the Dholai river with the assistance of a six-member joint force.

"The drives would continue until all looted stones were recovered," she added.

Earlier in the evening, an emergency coordination meeting at the Circuit House hall room decided on a series of measures to tackle stone looting.

Joint forces are to remain on duty around the clock in both the Jaflong Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) and the Sada Pathor area, while police check posts in Gowainghat and Companyganj will operate 24 hours a day with joint force support.

The meeting also resolved to shut down and cut power to illegal stone-crushing machines, identify and arrest those involved in stone theft, and recover and return all stolen stones to their original locations.

Following the meeting, joint forces set up a checkpoint near Sylhet Airport on the Sylhet–Bholaganj road, where they intercepted several trucks carrying looted stones.

Meanwhile, the Sylhet district administration has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident and submit a report by August 17.

A delegation from Anti-Corruption Commission also visited Sada Pathor yesterday to gather evidence and identify those involved.