Promises on paper, pollution in reality

The environment adviser's admitted failure to stop mindless stone extraction in Sylhet's Jaflong may be an honest statement, but it also exposes her helplessness as an administrator.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan recently acknowledged that she has failed, as a de facto minister, to achieve something she had achieved as an activist. That is the reality, she candidly said, having championed environment for almost three decades.

"If you want to learn how to destroy a beautiful thing, you have to come to Bangladesh," she said, venting her frustration about Shadapathor, popular tourist destination in Sylhet, which has been stripped barren of its white stones in matter of months.

However, it's not all bad news. There have been some improvements and successes on some environmental front.

Soon after taking office in August last year, Rizwana had told The Daily Star that she would select one river in each division to rid them of pollution and encroachment. In subsequent public speeches, she had vowed to go after businesses that pollute rivers. She had been especially vocal against the factories that release untreated industrial waste into the river systems.

But nothing of substance is visible yet. All the rivers around Dhaka city, including the Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakkhya, Dhaleshwari and Balu, are still as polluted as before. In the last one year, her ministry could only prepare a plan to revive 63 rivers in 63 districts by freeing them from pollution and encroachment.

Talking to The Daily Star recently, the adviser said her ministry has initiated three projects to save three rivers -- Sutang in Habiganj, Haridhoa in Narsingdi and Labandaha in Gazipur -- under the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund. The water resources ministry has approved a large volume of emergency work to protect riverbanks in just two months.

The ministry also drew up a list of 1,294 rivers in Bangladesh.

The long-awaited Teesta River project has finally taken off with a Chinese company about to complete its fieldwork, which will help determine what needs to be done under the project. According to the initial plans, it will curb bank erosion, reclaim land and store floodwater for use during the dry season.

Although Rizwana wishes to ensure a fair share, negotiations about 54 transboundary rivers remain in limbo. Forest land recovery from forcible occupation also remains a major challenge with over 1.60 lakh individuals and organisations occupying 2.57 lakh acres (more than three times the area of undivided Dhaka city) of forest land in 28 districts across the country, according to a forest department report of 2021. Of that, 31,615 acres were recovered between October 2020 and July 2024. The interim government has accelerated efforts to reclaim forest land too and recovered over 5,000 acres in the last year.

A release from the environment and forest ministry said that besides cancelling numerous projects with allotment of forest land (which in turn saved 11,000 forest land from encroachment), the forest department had taken an initiative to revive three forests -- Modhupur Sal Forest, Chunati Forest and Sherpur Forest.

Smaller initiatives include banning the invasive acacia and eucalyptus trees, reintroduction of the extinct native peafowl, and conservation of other species like sambars, capped langurs and hoolock gibbons.

Also, the plan for a safari park in Lathitila of Moulvibazar has been scrapped as the ministry didn't find it feasible. Meanwhile, plans are underway to establish a sanctuary for captive elephants in Chunati, Cox's Bazar.

The forest department, however, failed to protect wild elephants. Poachers and villagers killed at least 11 elephants in Chattogram in the last one year.

In the last 10 years, more than 100 elephants were killed by villagers, according to forest department data.

While there has been some improvement in monitoring pollution, the ministry has yet to enforce a concrete, long-term measure to combat Dhaka's air pollution, which remains among the worst in the world. Ministry officials say they have developed plans for national air quality management. They say 830 illegal brick kilns were demolished in the last one year. They have also shut down 18 unauthorised lead factories.

However, brick kilns continue to operate on Dhaka's outskirts, contributing to the city's air pollution. When pointed out that the 80,000 diesel-run buses and trucks still ply the streets further worsening pollution in Dhaka, Rizwana said vehicles are regulated by the transport ministry and that environment ministry is trying to coordinate with the transport ministry to limit old vehicles.

Bangladesh was the first country to ban polythene shopping bags in 2002. Since then, officials have been conducting occasional drives against polybags. But the production, marketing, and sales of single-use polythene shopping bags never stopped. The interim government's efforts to curb plastic use included 748 mobile court drives, collecting Tk 87.6 lakh in fine from 1,397 violators.

More than 292 tonnes of polythene were seized, one individual received a one-month prison sentence, four cases were filed, and seven illegal polythene factories had their power connections severed. There were also certain measures to free the Secretariat from plastic. However, despite all the initiatives, markets remain flooded with single-use polythene bags.

The one clear success has been the temporary ban on tourists to St Martin's Island, off the coast of Cox's Bazar. On the other hand, the move to make the airport area a silent zone, seems to have failed, although mobile courts collected fines worth Tk 15.5 lakh and seized 1,644 horns in 484 cases.

The environment adviser remains positive about giving it a try at least. "If you dismiss something because the initiative was not successful, then nobody will even try to do them," she said.

"Nobody will be able to finish all this work within one year. I never said I would be able to save all the rivers within a year. But I dream to save them."

Sharif Jamil, the member secretary of a civic platform for environment and climate, DHORA, said his expectation from the ministry was naturally higher than it was for others. He acknowledged that there had been some instances of success on the environment front. But, he explained, from the perspective of the common citizens of the country, the rivers are being grabbed and water being polluted.

"There is no sign of improvement so far as forest of biodiversity are concerned," he said.