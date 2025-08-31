Proper enforcement is key to fixing Dhaka's traffic woes

Don’t let another traffic signal project fail again

Amid reports that Dhaka's streets are getting semi-automatic traffic lights, we are unsure how to react. This is not something we have not tried before—we did, and we failed. The reasons behind this decades-long failure are many, including unsuitable technology, lack of technical expertise, poor enforcement and accountability, corruption in procurement, etc. Under the new initiative, seven semi-automatic traffic signals were set to be launched on a pilot basis, covering seven out of 22 intersections between Shikkha Bhaban and the airport, before eventually expanding to all 22 intersections. But it bears repeating that traffic signals alone will not solve congestion unless certain preconditions are met. These include strict control of jaywalking, proper use of zebra crossings and footbridges, closure of unauthorised medians except at designated pedestrian crossings, and removal of unregistered vehicles.

It is also important to have sufficient CCTV cameras to capture violators and ensure they are penalised. Without genuine efforts to restore road discipline, all such measures will fall short. In fact, a major reason for our past failures with traffic lights lies in this culture of indiscipline: drivers routinely flout traffic rules and rarely face consequences. Every intersection or turning point becomes a source of chaos simply because everyone wants to be the first to cross. We see a constant stream of cars refusing to queue, forcing their way in from the sides and creating severe congestion near the lights, which also blocks vehicles going straight.

A semi-automatic signal system means that traffic police will retain the option of manually regulating vehicular flow. Therefore, a training programme for traffic police is essential so they can effectively operate both manual and automatic systems simultaneously. In addition, there should be a mass awareness campaign for drivers to learn the rules of the road, as many literally have no idea about them. Car owners, too, must recognise the need to respect traffic laws. Too often, those with some social standing consider themselves above the law, as if traffic rules apply only to "ordinary" people.

Finally, we urge the relevant authorities to take this new project seriously. The high death toll from road accidents—though not directly linked to city traffic lights but rather to our overall trend of traffic rule violations—is a constant reminder of systemic indifference that the authorities must address. Given Dhaka's overcrowded streets and neighbourhoods, it has become extremely important that traffic rules, including the use of semi-automatic signals, are properly planned and implemented.