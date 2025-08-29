Dhaka city getting semi-automatic traffic signals

Pilot programme covering 7 out of 22 intersections starts tomorrow

After missing previous deadlines, the government is finally preparing to launch seven semi-automatic traffic signals on a pilot basis to help habituate commuters with traffic signal systems.

A two-week-long pilot programme will begin tomorrow, covering 7 out of 22 intersections between Shikkha Bhaban and the Airport, according to an official at the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA).

The intersections are Jahangir Gate, Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Saarc Foara (SAARC Fountain), Banglamotor, Hotel Intercontinental and the Chief Advisers office.

A preparatory meeting on the project was held at the DTCA conference room yesterday, chaired by the Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

The broader project involves installation of traffic signals at 22 intersections -- stretching from the High Court to the Airport -- coordinated by DTCA, funded by Dhaka North and South City Corporations, and technically implemented by Buet. The pilot phase will be managed by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The system will cost between Tk 10 crore and Tk 12 crore, according to officials at Dhaka North City Corporation.

The move follows a two-decade-long struggle to implement an efficient system of traffic management. Over the years, the authorities spent over Tk 119 crore on modernising the equipment, but Dhaka traffic is mostly managed manually.

Under the new initiative, DNCC will oversee 14 intersections, while Dhaka South City Corporation will oversee 8.

Prof Md Hadiuzzaman, department of Civil Engineering at Buet, said the new signals will have a dual-mode system. Manual mode: traffic police can control signals via lights instead of hand gestures. Automatic Mode: where the lights will operate on pre-set timers, adjusted for peak and off-peak hours.

A control box will be placed inside nearby police boxes. Where police boxes are absent, alternative arrangements will be made, he said.

Officials stressed that traffic signals alone will not solve congestion unless certain preconditions are met. These include strict control of jaywalking through fencing, zebra crossings, footbridges, closing of unauthorised medians except at designated pedestrian crossings, and removal of illegal and unregistered vehicles from primary roads.

Disciplined bus operations -- stopping in queues at designated bays, not side by side -- is also necessary for reducing traffic congestions, they said.