Confusion over Milestone death toll is unacceptable

Timely, coordinated communication vital to dispel rumours

Following the Uttara training jet crash that has killed around 30 individuals so far, mostly young students, it is understandable that citizens would be left with deep scars and traumas. The visceral expressions of shock, fear, or anger that we have witnessed since are natural reactions in the face of a tragedy of this magnitude. Right now, we need clarity, closure, and a calm, collective commitment to ensure that such a disaster is never repeated. But confusion and chaos do not help. One particular source of confusion of late has been the death toll, caused by conspiracy theories based on unsubstantiated claims, which is undermining the vital process of national reckoning.

While the interim government has been rightly criticised for its indecision, mismanagement, and poor coordination and communication—which, to be fair, are symptomatic of a deeper dysfunction that long predates this administration—casting aspersions on the casualty figure only adds to public distress and hampers the collective healing process. Ever since the tragedy, we have seen how misinformation and rumours about death and missing person figures have spread on social media. That said, the chaotic rollout of information by those in charge is equally responsible for the confusion. We have seen conflicting casualty figures emerge from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Milestone School and College authorities, and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) division of the armed forces. While the revising down of the casualty figure from 32 may be temporary, the fact that the authorities have failed to ensure centralised, coordinated communication has only fed the rumours.

Given the circumstances, it is high time the government set up a national strategic communication unit comprising all relevant stakeholders, so that any update shared is one verified and endorsed by all. The media too has a responsibility in this regard. Media outlets, instead of chasing sensationalism or circulating unverified figures, must uphold the public's right to credible information. At the same time, citizens should exercise restraint and verify facts before sharing content, including graphic videos, online. We must understand that the families of victims need more than our sympathy—they need dignity, truth, and justice. And the nation needs disaster response systems built on transparency and accountability. Let us do what's required of us instead of creating more problems.