DNA samples required to identify 6 bodies at CMH

Says health ministry; Families of missing children urged to visit CID HQ and submit samples

Air Force personnel scour the site the day after the fatal fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Six bodies currently at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) morgue from the fatal fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari of Dhaka remain unidentified.

"If samples from relatives of the missing are obtained, their identities can be confirmed through DNA matching in the shortest possible time," said Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (with the status of state minister).

Under the supervision of experts from the Ministry of Health, samples have already been collected from the bodies for DNA analysis (profiling). The DNA profiling will be conducted soon at the CID laboratory, according to a press release issued by the health ministry.

Those whose children or relatives' names are not on the published list of the injured and deceased are requested to go to the CID headquarters in Malibagh to provide samples for DNA matching, added Sayedur, former VC of BMU, popularly known as PG Hospital.

So far, only one family has come forward to submit a sample.

The ministry has called for public cooperation to expedite the identification process.