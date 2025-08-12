Yunus hails expat Bangladeshis’ role in driving economic recovery

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has acknowledged the significant contributions of Bangladeshi expatriates in boosting the national economy through remittances, thanking them for helping the country recover strongly.

Speaking at an interaction with members of the Bangladeshi community in Malaysia this evening, Yunus highlighted the interim government's efforts to enhance services for expatriates.

He listened to their concerns and assured them that the issues raised would be addressed.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Asif Nazrul, Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain also spoke at the event. Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Shameem Ahsan conducted the session.

Yunus also discussed opportunities for expatriate Bangladeshis to participate in the upcoming election, hinting at a "new experience" for them in the voting process.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain reiterated the government's commitment to promptly addressing expatriate issues, urging workers to ensure they have proper documentation before arriving in Malaysia to avoid legal and administrative complications.

"We can't help you without proper documents," he said, while recognising their vital role in sustaining Bangladesh's economy through remittances.

Asif Nazrul echoed the sentiments, expressing gratitude for the expatriate Bangladeshis' contributions and pledging continued government efforts to support them.