We’re now ready to hand over power to elected representatives

Yunus tells expats in KL

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said the interim government is prepared to transfer power to an elected administration.

"We are now ready to hand over power to elected representatives. I've already announced the election timeline. The government is working to ensure voting rights for expatriates in this election," he said while addressing a views-exchange meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier in a televised address marking one year of the July uprising, Prof Yunus announced that the general election would be held in February.

"I hope this time you will have a new experience -- you'll all be voters, and you'll vote. We've discussed this with the Election Commission, and they're preparing for it."

Highlighting the role of expatriates in reviving the economy from a devastated state, the chief adviser said, "The country's situation has now returned to a much more stable position. You've played a major role in the economy's recovery."

Prof Yunus expressed gratitude to Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia for their contribution to the country's economy.

"You're making an enormous contribution to the economy, and we must recognise it. We must ensure your voting rights in the upcoming election."

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul were also present at the event.

The chief adviser said the government has made efforts since assuming office to engage with expatriates and listen to their concerns.

"You have many grievances, and many of them are justified. We've been working continuously to address these problems and reduce complexities."

On passport-related complications, Yunus said the government has acted swiftly to resolve them.

He also announced the launch of a new initiative called "Citizen Services Bangladesh" to deliver all government services to expatriates.

In addition, a special mobile application is being developed to connect Bangladeshi expatriates worldwide on a single platform, he said.

During the meeting, various issues concerning Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia were discussed.

These included increasing staffing at the embassy, securing "Graduate Plus" visas for Bangladeshi students, regularising those who have become undocumented, and engaging Malaysian authorities to enhance cooperation in trade and industry, according to Asif Nazrul.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various professions, organisations, associations, and business communities of the Bangladeshi diaspora in Malaysia.